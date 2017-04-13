class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228747 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY APRIL 13, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 13, 2017
04-13-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     327       Beans – 850
Humphrey     Corn –    323    Beans – 852
Monroe      Corn –   323    Beans – 870
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    323    Beans – 859
Royal Hub     Corn –    321    Beans – 859
Wakefield      Corn –     320      Beans – 850
West Point    Corn –    320    Beans – 852
Hinton, IA      Corn –      326    Beans – 865

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     319     Beans –    854
Howells        Corn –     319    Beans – 854
Leigh        Corn –    319     Beans –    854
Richland    Corn –     321     Beans – 854

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    323     Beans –    864
Columbus      Corn –      336    Beans – 864
David City              Beans – 861
Mead         Corn –    323    Beans –    865
Schuyler    Corn –    323    Beans – 864
Weston        Corn –     319    Beans – 861
Yanka       Corn –     323

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      343    July – 337

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   327    Beans – 862

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      327      Wheat – 407

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    901        May – 901
Columbus        Corn –     349        July – 354
Fremont        Beans –    893        May – 893
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     332    Beans – 887    Wheat – 397
Wisner           Corn –     326    Beans – 860
Newman Grove        Corn –      329    Beans – 857

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 326          July – 333
Beans – 859       July – 862

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 336
Bloomfield    Corn – 324

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    321    Beans –    856
Osmond      Corn –    321    Beans –    856

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 331             July – 341
Beans – 891           July – 902

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 325           July – 329

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 350     July  – 353

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 885    July – 886

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 332    Beans – 880
Albion          Corn – 338     Beans – 875

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 322    Beans – 859

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 326

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 334    Beans – 863
Laurel          Corn – 324     Beans – 848

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  881

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 900    July – 891

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 337     July – 336

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    331    Beans – 875
Woodbine      Corn –     331    Beans – 875
Missouri Valley    Corn –    332    Beans –    875

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     324     Beans – 868
Whiting        Corn –     324    Beans –    868
Hornick        Corn –     324    Beans –    868

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

