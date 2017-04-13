DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY APRIL 13, 2017

04-13-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 327 Beans – 850
Humphrey Corn – 323 Beans – 852
Monroe Corn – 323 Beans – 870
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 323 Beans – 859
Royal Hub Corn – 321 Beans – 859
Wakefield Corn – 320 Beans – 850
West Point Corn – 320 Beans – 852
Hinton, IA Corn – 326 Beans – 865
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 319 Beans – 854
Howells Corn – 319 Beans – 854
Leigh Corn – 319 Beans – 854
Richland Corn – 321 Beans – 854
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 323 Beans – 864
Columbus Corn – 336 Beans – 864
David City Beans – 861
Mead Corn – 323 Beans – 865
Schuyler Corn – 323 Beans – 864
Weston Corn – 319 Beans – 861
Yanka Corn – 323
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 343 July – 337
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 327 Beans – 862
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 327 Wheat – 407
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 901 May – 901
Columbus Corn – 349 July – 354
Fremont Beans – 893 May – 893
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 332 Beans – 887 Wheat – 397
Wisner Corn – 326 Beans – 860
Newman Grove Corn – 329 Beans – 857
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 326 July – 333
Beans – 859 July – 862
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 336
Bloomfield Corn – 324
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 321 Beans – 856
Osmond Corn – 321 Beans – 856
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 331 July – 341
Beans – 891 July – 902
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 325 July – 329
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 350 July – 353
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 885 July – 886
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 332 Beans – 880
Albion Corn – 338 Beans – 875
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 322 Beans – 859
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 326
AgRex
Enola Corn – 334 Beans – 863
Laurel Corn – 324 Beans – 848
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 881
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 900 July – 891
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 337 July – 336
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 331 Beans – 875
Woodbine Corn – 331 Beans – 875
Missouri Valley Corn – 332 Beans – 875
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 324 Beans – 868
Whiting Corn – 324 Beans – 868
Hornick Corn – 324 Beans – 868
These Prices are subject to change without notice.