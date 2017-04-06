DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY APRIL 06, 2017

04-06-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 319 Beans – 836
Humphrey Corn – 310 Beans – 838
Monroe Corn – 310 Beans – 856
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 310 Beans – 845
Royal Hub Corn – 308 Beans – 845
Wakefield Corn – 307 Beans – 836
West Point Corn – 307 Beans – 838
Hinton, IA Corn – 313 Beans – 851
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 309 Beans – 840
Howells Corn – 309 Beans – 840
Leigh Corn – 309 Beans – 840
Richland Corn – 312 Beans – 840
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 314 Beans – 851
Columbus Corn – 327 Beans – 851
David City Beans – 848
Mead Corn – 314 Beans – 852
Schuyler Corn – 314 Beans – 851
Weston Corn – 310 Beans – 848
Yanka Corn – 314
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 335 July – 330
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 316 Beans – 844
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 318 Wheat – 400
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 882 May – 882
Columbus Corn – 341 July – 347
Fremont Beans – 874 May – 874
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 323 Beans – 868 Wheat – 390
Wisner Corn – 315 Beans – 843
Newman Grove Corn – 316 Beans – 843
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 315 July – 324
Beans – 845 July – 849
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 326
Bloomfield Corn – 314
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 311 Beans – 837
Osmond Corn – 311 Beans – 837
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 321 July – 332
Beans – 874 July – 889
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 313 July – 317
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 339 July – 343
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 871 July – 872
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 321 Beans – 871
Albion Corn – 333 Beans – 861
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 311 Beans – 839
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 316
AgRex
Enola Corn – 324 Beans – 849
Laurel Corn – 314 Beans – 834
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 867
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 881 July – 872
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 331 July – 327
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 321 Beans – 855
Woodbine Corn – 321 Beans – 855
Missouri Valley Corn – 322 Beans – 855
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 315 Beans – 851
Whiting Corn – 315 Beans – 851
Hornick Corn – 315 Beans – 851
These Prices are subject to change without notice.