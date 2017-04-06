class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227240 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR THURSDAY APRIL 06, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 6, 2017
04-06-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     319       Beans – 836
Humphrey     Corn –    310    Beans – 838
Monroe      Corn –   310    Beans – 856
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    310    Beans – 845
Royal Hub     Corn –    308    Beans – 845
Wakefield      Corn –     307      Beans – 836
West Point    Corn –    307    Beans – 838
Hinton, IA      Corn –      313    Beans – 851

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     309     Beans –    840
Howells        Corn –     309    Beans – 840
Leigh        Corn –    309     Beans –    840
Richland    Corn –     312     Beans – 840

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    314     Beans –    851
Columbus      Corn –      327    Beans – 851
David City              Beans – 848
Mead         Corn –    314    Beans –    852
Schuyler    Corn –    314    Beans – 851
Weston        Corn –     310    Beans – 848
Yanka       Corn –     314

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      335    July – 330

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   316    Beans – 844

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      318      Wheat – 400

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    882        May – 882
Columbus        Corn –     341        July – 347
Fremont        Beans –    874        May – 874
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     323    Beans – 868    Wheat – 390
Wisner           Corn –     315    Beans – 843
Newman Grove        Corn –      316    Beans – 843

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 315          July – 324
Beans – 845       July – 849

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 326
Bloomfield    Corn – 314

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    311    Beans –    837
Osmond      Corn –    311    Beans –    837

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 321             July – 332
Beans – 874           July – 889

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 313           July – 317

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 339     July  – 343

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 871    July – 872

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 321    Beans – 871
Albion          Corn – 333     Beans – 861

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 311     Beans – 839

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 316

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 324    Beans – 849
Laurel          Corn – 314     Beans – 834

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  867

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 881    July – 872

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 331     July – 327

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    321    Beans – 855
Woodbine      Corn –     321    Beans – 855
Missouri Valley    Corn –    322    Beans –    855

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     315     Beans – 851
Whiting        Corn –     315    Beans –    851
Hornick        Corn –     315    Beans –    851

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

