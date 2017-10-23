class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267489 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY OCTOBER 23, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | October 23, 2017
10-23-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 305 Beans – 883
Humphrey Corn – 310 Beans – 885
Monroe Corn – 310 Beans – 888
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 301 Beans – 885
Royal Hub Corn – 295 Beans – 885
Wakefield Corn – 297 Beans – 885
West Point Corn – 297 Beans – 881
Hinton, IA Corn – 305 Beans – 901

Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 300 Beans – 887
Howells Corn – 300 Beans – 887
Leigh Corn – 300 Beans – 887
Richland Corn – 303 Beans – 887

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 302 Beans – 887
Columbus Corn – 310 Beans – 890
David City Beans – 885
Mead Corn – 303 Beans – 889
Schuyler Corn – 307 Beans – 890
Weston Corn – 296 Beans – 885
Yanka Corn – 302

Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 312 Dec – 315

North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 306 Beans – 886

Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 301 Wheat – 464 Soybeans – 914

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 921 Dec – 931
Columbus Corn NC – 327 Dec – 336
Fremont Beans NC – 916 Dec – 926
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 306 Beans – 900 Wheat – 413
Wisner Corn – 301 Beans – 885
Newman Grove Corn – 305 Beans – 888

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 302 Dec – 309
Beans – NC – 886 Dec – 902

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 313
Bloomfield Corn – 306

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 300 Beans – 886
Osmond Corn – 300 Beans – 886

Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 301 Dec – 316
Beans NC – 891 Dec – 926

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 299 Dec – 306

Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 300 Beans – 884

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 324 Dec – 333

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 910 Dec – 921

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 300 Beans – 907
Albion Corn – 317 Beans – 887

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 301 Beans – 876

Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 306

AgRex
Enola Corn – 303 Beans – 882
Laurel Corn – 302 Beans – 879

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 911

Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 915 Dec –

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 311 Dec – 317

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 306 Beans – 899
Woodbine Corn – 306 Beans – 899
Missouri Valley Corn – 307 Beans – 899

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 304 Beans – 899
Whiting Corn – 304 Beans – 899
Hornick Corn – 304 Beans – 899

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
