DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY OCTOBER 23, 2017

10-23-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 305 Beans – 883
Humphrey Corn – 310 Beans – 885
Monroe Corn – 310 Beans – 888
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 301 Beans – 885
Royal Hub Corn – 295 Beans – 885
Wakefield Corn – 297 Beans – 885
West Point Corn – 297 Beans – 881
Hinton, IA Corn – 305 Beans – 901
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 300 Beans – 887
Howells Corn – 300 Beans – 887
Leigh Corn – 300 Beans – 887
Richland Corn – 303 Beans – 887
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 302 Beans – 887
Columbus Corn – 310 Beans – 890
David City Beans – 885
Mead Corn – 303 Beans – 889
Schuyler Corn – 307 Beans – 890
Weston Corn – 296 Beans – 885
Yanka Corn – 302
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 312 Dec – 315
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 306 Beans – 886
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 301 Wheat – 464 Soybeans – 914
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 921 Dec – 931
Columbus Corn NC – 327 Dec – 336
Fremont Beans NC – 916 Dec – 926
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 306 Beans – 900 Wheat – 413
Wisner Corn – 301 Beans – 885
Newman Grove Corn – 305 Beans – 888
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 302 Dec – 309
Beans – NC – 886 Dec – 902
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 313
Bloomfield Corn – 306
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 300 Beans – 886
Osmond Corn – 300 Beans – 886
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 301 Dec – 316
Beans NC – 891 Dec – 926
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 299 Dec – 306
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 300 Beans – 884
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 324 Dec – 333
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 910 Dec – 921
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 300 Beans – 907
Albion Corn – 317 Beans – 887
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 301 Beans – 876
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 306
AgRex
Enola Corn – 303 Beans – 882
Laurel Corn – 302 Beans – 879
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 911
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 915 Dec –
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 311 Dec – 317
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 306 Beans – 899
Woodbine Corn – 306 Beans – 899
Missouri Valley Corn – 307 Beans – 899
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 304 Beans – 899
Whiting Corn – 304 Beans – 899
Hornick Corn – 304 Beans – 899
These Prices are subject to change without notice.