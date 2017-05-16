DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MAY 16, 2017

05-16-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 320 Beans – 881
Humphrey Corn – 319 Beans – 883
Monroe Corn – 319 Beans – 897
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 887
Royal Hub Corn – 315 Beans – 887
Wakefield Corn – 316 Beans – 881
West Point Corn – 316 Beans – 883
Hinton, IA Corn – 322 Beans – 888
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 317 Beans – 883
Howells Corn – 317 Beans – 883
Leigh Corn – 317 Beans – 883
Richland Corn – 319 Beans – 883
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 321 Beans – 890
Columbus Corn – 332 Beans – 890
David City Beans – 887
Mead Corn – 321 Beans – 890
Schuyler Corn – 320 Beans – 890
Weston Corn – 316 Beans – 887
Yanka Corn – 320
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 337 July – 330
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 322 Beans – 891
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 Wheat NC – 420
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 926 July – 916
Columbus Corn – 348 July – 344
Fremont Beans – 921 July – 9011
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 327 Beans – 916 Wheat NC – 394
Wisner Corn – 318 Beans – 886
Newman Grove Corn – 321 Beans – 886
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 321 July – 323
Beans – 886 July – 888
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 326
Bloomfield Corn – 319
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 314 Beans – 884
Osmond Corn – 314 Beans – 884
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 328 July – 333
Beans – 918 July – 924
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 322 July – 321
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 346 July – 342
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 919 July – 908
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 319 Beans – 901
Albion Corn – 330 Beans – 903
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 318 Beans – 885
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 318
AgRex
Enola Corn – 327 Beans – 873
Laurel Corn – 320 Beans – 875
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 911 Wheat NC – 415
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 926 July – 916
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 July – 328
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 324 Beans – 898
Woodbine Corn – 324 Beans – 898
Missouri Valley Corn – 325 Beans – 898
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 319 Beans – 896
Whiting Corn – 319 Beans – 896
Hornick Corn – 319 Beans – 896
These Prices are subject to change without notice.