DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MAY 15, 2017

05-15-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 320 Beans – 870
Humphrey Corn – 319 Beans – 872
Monroe Corn – 319 Beans – 886
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 876
Royal Hub Corn – 315 Beans – 876
Wakefield Corn – 316 Beans – 870
West Point Corn – 316 Beans – 872
Hinton, IA Corn – 322 Beans – 877
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 317 Beans – 872
Howells Corn – 317 Beans – 872
Leigh Corn – 317 Beans – 872
Richland Corn – 319 Beans – 872
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 321 Beans – 880
Columbus Corn – 332 Beans – 880
David City Beans – 877
Mead Corn – 321 Beans – 880
Schuyler Corn – 320 Beans – 880
Weston Corn – 316 Beans – 877
Yanka Corn – 321
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 337 July – 330
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 322 Beans – 880
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 Wheat NC – 425
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 915 July – 905
Columbus Corn – 348 July – 344
Fremont Beans – 910 July – 900
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 327 Beans – 905 Wheat NC – 398
Wisner Corn – 317 Beans – 875
Newman Grove Corn – 321 Beans – 875
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 321 July – 323
Beans – 875 July – 877
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 326
Bloomfield Corn – 319
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 314 Beans – 865
Osmond Corn – 314 Beans – 865
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 328 July – 333
Beans – 907 July – 913
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 322 July – 321
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 346 July – 342
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 908 July – 897
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 319 Beans – 890
Albion Corn – 330 Beans – 890
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 314 Beans – 873
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 315
AgRex
Enola Corn – 327 Beans – 862
Laurel Corn – 320 Beans – 864
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 901 Wheat NC – 430
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 910 July – 900
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 July – 328
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 323 Beans – 885
Woodbine Corn – 323 Beans – 885
Missouri Valley Corn – 324 Beans – 885
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 318 Beans – 886
Whiting Corn – 318 Beans – 886
Hornick Corn – 318 Beans – 886
