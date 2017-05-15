class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235991 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MAY 15, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 15, 2017
05-15-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     320       Beans – 870
Humphrey     Corn –    319    Beans – 872
Monroe      Corn –   319    Beans – 886
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    319    Beans – 876
Royal Hub     Corn –    315    Beans – 876
Wakefield      Corn –     316      Beans – 870
West Point    Corn –    316    Beans – 872
Hinton, IA      Corn –      322    Beans – 877

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     317     Beans –    872
Howells        Corn –     317    Beans – 872
Leigh        Corn –    317     Beans –    872
Richland    Corn –     319     Beans – 872

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    321     Beans –    880
Columbus      Corn –      332    Beans – 880
David City              Beans – 877
Mead         Corn –    321    Beans –    880
Schuyler    Corn –    320    Beans – 880
Weston        Corn –     316    Beans – 877
Yanka       Corn –     321

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      337    July – 330

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   322    Beans – 880

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      325      Wheat NC – 425

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    915        July – 905
Columbus        Corn –     348        July – 344
Fremont        Beans –    910        July – 900
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     327    Beans – 905    Wheat NC – 398
Wisner           Corn –     317    Beans – 875
Newman Grove        Corn –      321    Beans – 875

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 321          July – 323
Beans – 875       July – 877

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 326
Bloomfield    Corn – 319

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    314    Beans –    865
Osmond      Corn –    314    Beans –    865

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 328             July – 333
Beans – 907           July – 913

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 322           July – 321

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 346     July  – 342

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 908    July – 897

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 319    Beans – 890
Albion          Corn – 330     Beans – 890

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 314    Beans – 873

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 315

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 327    Beans – 862
Laurel          Corn – 320     Beans – 864

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  901      Wheat NC – 430

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 910    July – 900

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 328     July – 328

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    323    Beans – 885
Woodbine      Corn –     323    Beans – 885
Missouri Valley    Corn –    324    Beans –    885

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     318     Beans – 886
Whiting        Corn –     318    Beans –    886
Hornick        Corn –     318    Beans –    886

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

