DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MAY 08, 2017

05-08-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 315 Beans – 863
Humphrey Corn – 313 Beans – 865
Monroe Corn – 313 Beans – 868
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 313 Beans – 868
Royal Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 873
Wakefield Corn – 310 Beans – 863
West Point Corn – 310 Beans – 865
Hinton, IA Corn – 316 Beans – 876
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 310 Beans – 866
Howells Corn – 310 Beans – 866
Leigh Corn – 310 Beans – 866
Richland Corn – 313 Beans – 866
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 318 Beans – 875
Columbus Corn – 330 Beans – 875
David City Beans – 872
Mead Corn – 318 Beans – 875
Schuyler Corn – 318 Beans – 875
Weston Corn – 314 Beans – 872
Yanka Corn – 318
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 331 July – 328
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 320 Beans – 875
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 319 Wheat – 440
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 910 July – 905
Columbus Corn – 346 July – 342
Fremont Beans – 905 July – 900
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 323 Beans – 899 Wheat – 405
Wisner Corn – 313 Beans – 869
Newman Grove Corn – 320 Beans – 868
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 318 July – 321
Beans – 871 July – 871
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 324
Bloomfield Corn – 317
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 312 Beans – 865
Osmond Corn – 312 Beans – 865
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 324 July – 329
Beans – 903 July – 910
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 316 July – 319
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 342 July – 341
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 901 July – 889
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 325 Beans – 887
Albion Corn – 318 Beans – 889
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 316 Beans – 866
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 316
AgRex
Enola Corn – 325 Beans – 862
Laurel Corn – 318 Beans – 863
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 900
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 909 July – 889
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 326 July – 326
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 321 Beans – 885
Woodbine Corn – 321 Beans – 885
Missouri Valley Corn – 322 Beans – 885
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 315 Beans – 879
Whiting Corn – 315 Beans – 879
Hornick Corn – 315 Beans – 879
These Prices are subject to change without notice.