DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MAY 08, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MAY 08, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 8, 2017
05-08-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     315       Beans – 863
Humphrey     Corn –    313    Beans – 865
Monroe      Corn –   313    Beans – 868
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    313    Beans – 868
Royal Hub     Corn –    311    Beans – 873
Wakefield      Corn –     310      Beans – 863
West Point    Corn –    310    Beans – 865
Hinton, IA      Corn –      316    Beans – 876

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     310     Beans –    866
Howells        Corn –     310    Beans – 866
Leigh        Corn –    310     Beans –    866
Richland    Corn –     313     Beans – 866

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    318     Beans –    875
Columbus      Corn –      330    Beans – 875
David City              Beans – 872
Mead         Corn –    318    Beans –    875
Schuyler    Corn –    318    Beans – 875
Weston        Corn –     314    Beans – 872
Yanka       Corn –     318

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      331    July – 328

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   320    Beans – 875

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      319      Wheat – 440

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    910        July – 905
Columbus        Corn –     346        July – 342
Fremont        Beans –    905        July – 900
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     323    Beans – 899    Wheat – 405
Wisner           Corn –     313    Beans – 869
Newman Grove        Corn –      320    Beans – 868

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 318          July – 321
Beans – 871       July – 871

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 324
Bloomfield    Corn – 317

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    312    Beans –    865
Osmond      Corn –    312    Beans –    865

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 324             July – 329
Beans – 903           July – 910

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 316           July – 319

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 342     July  – 341

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 901    July – 889

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 325    Beans – 887
Albion          Corn – 318     Beans – 889

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 316    Beans – 866

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 316

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 325    Beans – 862
Laurel          Corn – 318     Beans – 863

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  900

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 909    July – 889

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 326     July – 326

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    321    Beans – 885
Woodbine      Corn –     321    Beans – 885
Missouri Valley    Corn –    322    Beans –    885

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     315     Beans – 879
Whiting        Corn –     315    Beans –    879
Hornick        Corn –     315    Beans –    879

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
