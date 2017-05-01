class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232840 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MAY 01, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 1, 2017
05-01-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     329       Beans – 869
Humphrey     Corn –    324    Beans – 871
Monroe      Corn –   324    Beans – 890
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    324    Beans – 874
Royal Hub     Corn –    322    Beans – 885
Wakefield      Corn –     321      Beans – 869
West Point    Corn –    321    Beans – 871
Hinton, IA      Corn –      327    Beans – 877

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     321     Beans –    871
Howells        Corn –     321    Beans – 871
Leigh        Corn –    321     Beans –    871
Richland    Corn –     323     Beans – 871

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    325     Beans –    875
Columbus      Corn –      337    Beans – 875
David City              Beans – 872
Mead         Corn –    325    Beans –    875
Schuyler    Corn –    325    Beans – 875
Weston        Corn –     321    Beans – 872
Yanka       Corn –     325

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      343    July – 336

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   326    Beans – 880

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      329      Wheat – 443

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    915        July – 910
Columbus        Corn –     356        July – 354
Fremont        Beans –    910        July – 905
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     334    Beans – 905    Wheat – 425
Wisner           Corn –     324    Beans – 865
Newman Grove        Corn –      332    Beans – 869

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 330          July – 333
Beans – 876       July – 876

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 336
Bloomfield    Corn – 325

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    322    Beans –    863
Osmond      Corn –    322    Beans –    863

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 336             July – 341
Beans – 908           July – 912

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 327           July – 330

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 353     July  – 352

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 907    July – 895

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 329    Beans – 893
Albion          Corn – 338     Beans – 895

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 326    Beans – 872

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 327

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 337    Beans – 867
Laurel          Corn – 330     Beans – 869

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  905

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 915    July – 895

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 341     July – 336

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    333    Beans – 882
Woodbine      Corn –     333    Beans – 882
Missouri Valley    Corn –    334    Beans –    882

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     325     Beans – 880
Whiting        Corn –     325    Beans –    880
Hornick        Corn –     325    Beans –    880

