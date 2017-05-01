DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MAY 01, 2017

05-01-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 329 Beans – 869
Humphrey Corn – 324 Beans – 871
Monroe Corn – 324 Beans – 890
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 324 Beans – 874
Royal Hub Corn – 322 Beans – 885
Wakefield Corn – 321 Beans – 869
West Point Corn – 321 Beans – 871
Hinton, IA Corn – 327 Beans – 877
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 321 Beans – 871
Howells Corn – 321 Beans – 871
Leigh Corn – 321 Beans – 871
Richland Corn – 323 Beans – 871
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 325 Beans – 875
Columbus Corn – 337 Beans – 875
David City Beans – 872
Mead Corn – 325 Beans – 875
Schuyler Corn – 325 Beans – 875
Weston Corn – 321 Beans – 872
Yanka Corn – 325
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 343 July – 336
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 326 Beans – 880
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 329 Wheat – 443
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 915 July – 910
Columbus Corn – 356 July – 354
Fremont Beans – 910 July – 905
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 334 Beans – 905 Wheat – 425
Wisner Corn – 324 Beans – 865
Newman Grove Corn – 332 Beans – 869
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 330 July – 333
Beans – 876 July – 876
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 336
Bloomfield Corn – 325
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 322 Beans – 863
Osmond Corn – 322 Beans – 863
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 336 July – 341
Beans – 908 July – 912
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 327 July – 330
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 353 July – 352
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 907 July – 895
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 329 Beans – 893
Albion Corn – 338 Beans – 895
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 326 Beans – 872
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 327
AgRex
Enola Corn – 337 Beans – 867
Laurel Corn – 330 Beans – 869
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 905
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 915 July – 895
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 341 July – 336
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 333 Beans – 882
Woodbine Corn – 333 Beans – 882
Missouri Valley Corn – 334 Beans – 882
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 325 Beans – 880
Whiting Corn – 325 Beans – 880
Hornick Corn – 325 Beans – 880
These Prices are subject to change without notice.