DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MARCH 27, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MARCH 27, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 27, 2017
03-27-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     315       Beans – 866
Humphrey     Corn –    303    Beans – 868
Monroe      Corn –   303    Beans – 886
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    303    Beans – 871
Royal Hub     Corn –    301    Beans – 871
Wakefield      Corn –     300      Beans – 866
West Point    Corn –    300    Beans – 868
Hinton, IA      Corn –      310    Beans – 881

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     301     Beans –    869
Howells        Corn –     301    Beans – 869
Leigh        Corn –    301     Beans –    869
Richland    Corn –     304     Beans – 869

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    309     Beans –    879
Columbus      Corn –      318    Beans – 879
David City              Beans – 876
Mead         Corn –    309    Beans –    880
Schuyler    Corn –    309    Beans – 879
Weston        Corn –     305    Beans – 876
Yanka       Corn –     309

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      331    July – 325

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   312    Beans – 873

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      312      Wheat – 421

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    912        May – 912
Columbus        Corn –     338        July – 340
Fremont        Beans –    904        May – 904
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     315    Beans – 898    Wheat – 401
Wisner           Corn –     301    Beans – 868
Newman Grove        Corn –      310    Beans – 867

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 308          July – 330
Beans – 872       July – 881

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 321
Bloomfield    Corn – 309

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    306    Beans –    866
Osmond      Corn –    306    Beans –    866

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 314             July – 327
Beans – 899           July – 915

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 304           July – 311

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 336     July  – 339

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 903    July – 901

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 311    Beans – 896
Albion          Corn – 327     Beans – 895

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 308     Beans – 869

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 305

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 311    Beans – 874
Laurel          Corn – 308     Beans – 862

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 304     Beans –  892

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 906    July – 901

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 326     July – 322

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    315    Beans – 879
Woodbine      Corn –     315    Beans – 879
Missouri Valley    Corn –    316    Beans –    879

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     308     Beans – 879
Whiting        Corn –     308    Beans –    879
Hornick        Corn –     308    Beans –    879

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

