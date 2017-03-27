DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MARCH 27, 2017

03-27-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 315 Beans – 866
Humphrey Corn – 303 Beans – 868
Monroe Corn – 303 Beans – 886
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 303 Beans – 871
Royal Hub Corn – 301 Beans – 871
Wakefield Corn – 300 Beans – 866
West Point Corn – 300 Beans – 868
Hinton, IA Corn – 310 Beans – 881
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 301 Beans – 869
Howells Corn – 301 Beans – 869
Leigh Corn – 301 Beans – 869
Richland Corn – 304 Beans – 869
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 309 Beans – 879
Columbus Corn – 318 Beans – 879
David City Beans – 876
Mead Corn – 309 Beans – 880
Schuyler Corn – 309 Beans – 879
Weston Corn – 305 Beans – 876
Yanka Corn – 309
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 331 July – 325
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 312 Beans – 873
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 312 Wheat – 421
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 912 May – 912
Columbus Corn – 338 July – 340
Fremont Beans – 904 May – 904
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 315 Beans – 898 Wheat – 401
Wisner Corn – 301 Beans – 868
Newman Grove Corn – 310 Beans – 867
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 308 July – 330
Beans – 872 July – 881
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 321
Bloomfield Corn – 309
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 306 Beans – 866
Osmond Corn – 306 Beans – 866
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 314 July – 327
Beans – 899 July – 915
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 304 July – 311
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 336 July – 339
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 903 July – 901
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 311 Beans – 896
Albion Corn – 327 Beans – 895
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 308 Beans – 869
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 305
AgRex
Enola Corn – 311 Beans – 874
Laurel Corn – 308 Beans – 862
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 304 Beans – 892
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 906 July – 901
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 326 July – 322
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 315 Beans – 879
Woodbine Corn – 315 Beans – 879
Missouri Valley Corn – 316 Beans – 879
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 308 Beans – 879
Whiting Corn – 308 Beans – 879
Hornick Corn – 308 Beans – 879
These Prices are subject to change without notice.