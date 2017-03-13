DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MARCH 13, 2017

03-13-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 305 Beans – 899
Humphrey Corn – 304 Beans – 901
Monroe Corn – 304 Beans – 904
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 304 Beans – 904
Royal Hub Corn – 302 Beans – 904
Wakefield Corn – 301 Beans – 899
West Point Corn – 301 Beans – 901
Hinton, IA Corn – 314 Beans – 916
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 301 Beans – 901
Howells Corn – 301 Beans – 901
Leigh Corn – 301 Beans – 901
Richland Corn – 304 Beans – 901
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 306 Beans – 904
Columbus Corn – 317 Beans – 904
David City Beans – 901
Mead Corn – 306 Beans – 905
Schuyler Corn – 306 Beans – 904
Weston Corn – 302 Beans – 901
Yanka Corn – 306
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 328 July – 334
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 308 Beans – 903
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 311 Wheat – 429
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 941 May – 941
Columbus Corn – 331 July – 345
Fremont Beans – 933 May – 933
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 309 Beans – 923 Wheat – 432
Wisner Corn – 304 Beans – 903
Newman Grove Corn – 310 Beans – 899
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 313 July – 321
Beans – 902 July – 909
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 318
Bloomfield Corn – 309
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 303 Beans – 892
Osmond Corn – 303 Beans – 892
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 314 July – 332
Beans – 930 July – 949
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 304 July – 314
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 335 July – 344
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 934 July – 935
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 307 Beans – 931
Albion Corn – 319 Beans – 921
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 311 Beans – 899
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 304
AgRex
Enola Corn – 316 Beans – 908
Laurel Corn – 313 Beans – 887
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 309 Beans – 926
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 939 July – 945
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 323 July – 327
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 313 Beans – 915
Woodbine Corn – 313 Beans – 915
Missouri Valley Corn – 314 Beans – 915
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 310 Beans – 914
Whiting Corn – 310 Beans – 914
Hornick Corn – 310 Beans – 914
These Prices are subject to change without notice.