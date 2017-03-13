class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221739 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY MARCH 13, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 13, 2017
03-13-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     305       Beans – 899
Humphrey     Corn –    304    Beans – 901
Monroe      Corn –   304    Beans – 904
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    304    Beans – 904
Royal Hub     Corn –    302    Beans – 904
Wakefield      Corn –     301      Beans – 899
West Point    Corn –    301    Beans – 901
Hinton, IA      Corn –      314    Beans – 916

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     301     Beans –    901
Howells        Corn –     301    Beans – 901
Leigh        Corn –    301     Beans –    901
Richland    Corn –     304     Beans – 901

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    306     Beans –    904
Columbus      Corn –      317    Beans – 904
David City              Beans – 901
Mead         Corn –    306    Beans –    905
Schuyler    Corn –    306    Beans – 904
Weston        Corn –     302    Beans – 901
Yanka       Corn –     306

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      328    July – 334

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   308    Beans – 903

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      311      Wheat – 429

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    941        May – 941
Columbus        Corn –     331        July – 345
Fremont        Beans –    933        May – 933
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     309    Beans – 923    Wheat – 432
Wisner           Corn –     304    Beans – 903
Newman Grove        Corn –      310    Beans – 899

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 313          July – 321
Beans – 902       July – 909

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 318
Bloomfield    Corn – 309

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    303    Beans –    892
Osmond      Corn –    303    Beans –    892

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 314             July – 332
Beans – 930           July – 949

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 304            July – 314

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 335     July  – 344

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 934    July – 935

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 307    Beans – 931
Albion          Corn – 319     Beans – 921

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 311     Beans – 899

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 304

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 316    Beans – 908
Laurel          Corn – 313     Beans – 887

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 309     Beans –  926

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 939    July – 945

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 323     July – 327

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    313    Beans – 915
Woodbine      Corn –     313    Beans – 915
Missouri Valley    Corn –    314    Beans –    915

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     310     Beans – 914
Whiting        Corn –     310    Beans –    914
Hornick        Corn –     310    Beans –    914

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

