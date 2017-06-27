DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 27, 2017

06-27-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 311 Beans – 825
Humphrey Corn – 311 Beans – 832
Monroe Corn – 311 Beans – 835
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 835
Royal Hub Corn – 308 Beans – 831
Wakefield Corn – 309 Beans – 825
West Point Corn – 308 Beans – 832
Hinton, IA Corn – 314 Beans – 845
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 308 Beans – 832
Howells Corn – 308 Beans – 832
Leigh Corn – 308 Beans – 832
Richland Corn – 311 Beans – 832
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 314 Beans – 835
Columbus Corn – 330 Beans – 835
David City Beans – 832
Mead Corn – 314 Beans – 835
Schuyler Corn – 313 Beans – 835
Weston Corn – 309 Beans – 832
Yanka Corn – 313
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 318 NC – 328
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 316 Beans – 838
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 309 Wheat NC – 467
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 873 NC – 863
Columbus Corn – 333 NC – 353
Fremont Beans – 864 NC – 858
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 315 Beans – 863 Wheat NC – 462
Wisner Corn – 308 Beans – 831
Newman Grove Corn – 313 Beans – 827
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 309 NC – 326
Beans – 836 NC – 822
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 316
Bloomfield Corn – 307
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 306 Beans – 824
Osmond Corn – 306 Beans – 824
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 322 NC – 327
Beans – 863 NC – 834
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 311 NC – 322
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 326 NC – 349
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 873 NC – 847
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 316 Beans – 849
Albion Corn – 321 Beans – 843
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 308 Beans – 838
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 310
AgRex
Enola Corn – 320 Beans – 824
Laurel Corn – 314 Beans – 810
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 851 Wheat NC – 448
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 873 NC – 852
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 309 NC – 333
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 309 Beans – 841
Woodbine Corn – 309 Beans – 841
Missouri Valley Corn – 310 Beans – 841
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 310 Beans – 843
Whiting Corn – 310 Beans – 843
Hornick Corn – 310 Beans – 843
These Prices are subject to change without notice.