DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 27, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 27, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 27, 2017
06-27-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     311       Beans – 825
Humphrey     Corn –    311    Beans – 832
Monroe      Corn –   311    Beans – 835
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    311    Beans – 835
Royal Hub     Corn –    308    Beans – 831
Wakefield      Corn –     309      Beans – 825
West Point    Corn –    308    Beans – 832
Hinton, IA      Corn –      314    Beans – 845

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     308     Beans –    832
Howells        Corn –     308    Beans – 832
Leigh        Corn –    308     Beans –    832
Richland    Corn –     311     Beans – 832

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    314     Beans –    835
Columbus      Corn –      330    Beans – 835
David City              Beans – 832
Mead         Corn –    314    Beans –    835
Schuyler    Corn –    313    Beans – 835
Weston        Corn –     309    Beans – 832
Yanka       Corn –     313

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      318    NC – 328

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   316    Beans – 838

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      309      Wheat NC – 467

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    873        NC – 863
Columbus        Corn –     333        NC – 353
Fremont        Beans –    864        NC – 858
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     315    Beans – 863    Wheat NC – 462
Wisner           Corn –     308    Beans – 831
Newman Grove        Corn –      313    Beans – 827

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 309          NC – 326
Beans – 836       NC – 822

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 316
Bloomfield    Corn – 307

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    306    Beans –    824
Osmond      Corn –    306    Beans –    824

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 322             NC – 327
Beans – 863           NC – 834

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 311           NC – 322

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 326     NC  – 349

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 873    NC – 847

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 316    Beans – 849
Albion          Corn – 321     Beans – 843

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 308    Beans – 838

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 310

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 320    Beans – 824
Laurel          Corn – 314     Beans – 810

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  851      Wheat NC – 448

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 873    NC – 852

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 309     NC – 333

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    309    Beans – 841
Woodbine      Corn –     309    Beans – 841
Missouri Valley    Corn –    310    Beans –    841

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     310     Beans – 843
Whiting        Corn –     310    Beans –    843
Hornick        Corn –     310    Beans –    843

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

