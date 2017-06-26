DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 26, 2017

06-26-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 309 Beans – 820
Humphrey Corn – 311 Beans – 827
Monroe Corn – 311 Beans – 830
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 830
Royal Hub Corn – 308 Beans – 826
Wakefield Corn – 309 Beans – 820
West Point Corn – 308 Beans – 827
Hinton, IA Corn – 314 Beans – 840
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 308 Beans – 828
Howells Corn – 308 Beans – 828
Leigh Corn – 308 Beans – 828
Richland Corn – 311 Beans – 828
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 314 Beans – 831
Columbus Corn – 330 Beans – 831
David City Beans – 828
Mead Corn – 314 Beans – 831
Schuyler Corn – 313 Beans – 831
Weston Corn – 309 Beans – 828
Yanka Corn – 313
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 318 NC – 327
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 316 Beans – 834
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 309 Wheat NC – 481
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 869 NC – 859
Columbus Corn – 333 NC – 352
Fremont Beans – 864 NC – 854
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 315 Beans – 858 Wheat NC – 458
Wisner Corn – 308 Beans – 826
Newman Grove Corn – 313 Beans – 822
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 309 NC – 325
Beans – 832 NC – 818
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 316
Bloomfield Corn – 307
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 306 Beans – 820
Osmond Corn – 306 Beans – 820
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 319 NC – 327
Beans – 861 NC – 834
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 309 NC – 322
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 326 NC – 349
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 868 NC – 843
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 316 Beans – 844
Albion Corn – 321 Beans – 838
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 307 Beans – 834
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 309
AgRex
Enola Corn – 319 Beans – 819
Laurel Corn – 305 Beans – 805
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 847 Wheat NC – 443
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 868 NC – 848
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 309 NC – 332
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 309 Beans – 837
Woodbine Corn – 309 Beans – 837
Missouri Valley Corn – 310 Beans – 837
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 309 Beans – 837
Whiting Corn – 309 Beans – 837
Hornick Corn – 309 Beans – 837
