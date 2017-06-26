class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244433 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 26, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 26, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 26, 2017
06-26-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     309       Beans – 820
Humphrey     Corn –    311    Beans – 827
Monroe      Corn –   311    Beans – 830
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    311    Beans – 830
Royal Hub     Corn –    308    Beans – 826
Wakefield      Corn –     309      Beans – 820
West Point    Corn –    308    Beans – 827
Hinton, IA      Corn –      314    Beans – 840

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     308     Beans –    828
Howells        Corn –     308    Beans – 828
Leigh        Corn –    308     Beans –    828
Richland    Corn –     311     Beans – 828

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    314     Beans –    831
Columbus      Corn –      330    Beans – 831
David City              Beans – 828
Mead         Corn –    314    Beans –    831
Schuyler    Corn –    313    Beans – 831
Weston        Corn –     309    Beans – 828
Yanka       Corn –     313

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      318    NC – 327

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   316    Beans – 834

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      309      Wheat NC – 481

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    869        NC – 859
Columbus        Corn –     333        NC – 352
Fremont        Beans –    864        NC – 854
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     315    Beans – 858    Wheat NC – 458
Wisner           Corn –     308    Beans – 826
Newman Grove        Corn –      313    Beans – 822

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 309          NC – 325
Beans – 832       NC – 818

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 316
Bloomfield    Corn – 307

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    306    Beans –    820
Osmond      Corn –    306    Beans –    820

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 319             NC – 327
Beans – 861           NC – 834

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 309           NC – 322

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 326     NC  – 349

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 868    NC – 843

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 316    Beans – 844
Albion          Corn – 321     Beans – 838

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 307    Beans – 834

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 309

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 319    Beans – 819
Laurel          Corn – 305     Beans – 805

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  847      Wheat NC – 443

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 868    NC – 848

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 309     NC – 332

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    309    Beans – 837
Woodbine      Corn –     309    Beans – 837
Missouri Valley    Corn –    310    Beans –    837

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     309     Beans – 837
Whiting        Corn –     309    Beans –    837
Hornick        Corn –     309    Beans –    837

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

