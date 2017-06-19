DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 19, 2017

06-19-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 324 Beans – 851
Humphrey Corn – 324 Beans – 854
Monroe Corn – 324 Beans – 869
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 324 Beans – 857
Royal Hub Corn – 321 Beans – 857
Wakefield Corn – 322 Beans – 851
West Point Corn – 321 Beans – 854
Hinton, IA Corn – 327 Beans – 867
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 321 Beans – 855
Howells Corn – 321 Beans – 855
Leigh Corn – 321 Beans – 855
Richland Corn – 324 Beans – 855
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 327 Beans – 859
Columbus Corn – 344 Beans – 859
David City Beans – 856
Mead Corn – 327 Beans – 859
Schuyler Corn – 326 Beans – 859
Weston Corn – 322 Beans – 856
Yanka Corn – 326
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 334 NC – 344
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 330 Beans – 865
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 Wheat NC – 500
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 900 NC – 889
Columbus Corn – 349 NC – 371
Fremont Beans – 895 NC – 884
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 331 Beans – 887 Wheat NC – 439
Wisner Corn – 324 Beans – 857
Newman Grove Corn – 329 Beans – 850
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 322 NC – 341
Beans – 858 NC – 853
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 332
Bloomfield Corn – 323
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 322 Beans – 851
Osmond Corn – 322 Beans – 851
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 335 NC – 343
Beans – 892 NC – 869
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 324 NC – 338
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 340 NC – 365
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 894 NC – 878
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 330 Beans – 875
Albion Corn – 334 Beans – 869
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 324 Beans – 859
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 325
AgRex
Enola Corn – 331 Beans – 850
Laurel Corn – 321 Beans – 835
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 878 Wheat NC – 463
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 897 NC – 883
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 325 NC – 348
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 325 Beans – 868
Woodbine Corn – 325 Beans – 868
Missouri Valley Corn – 326 Beans – 868
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 325 Beans – 868
Whiting Corn – 325 Beans – 868
Hornick Corn – 325 Beans – 868
These Prices are subject to change without notice.