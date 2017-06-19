class="post-template-default single single-post postid-243114 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 19, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 19, 2017
06-19-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     324       Beans – 851
Humphrey     Corn –    324    Beans – 854
Monroe      Corn –   324    Beans – 869
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    324    Beans – 857
Royal Hub     Corn –    321    Beans – 857
Wakefield      Corn –     322      Beans – 851
West Point    Corn –    321    Beans – 854
Hinton, IA      Corn –      327    Beans – 867

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     321     Beans –    855
Howells        Corn –     321    Beans – 855
Leigh        Corn –    321     Beans –    855
Richland    Corn –     324     Beans – 855

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    327     Beans –    859
Columbus      Corn –      344    Beans – 859
David City              Beans – 856
Mead         Corn –    327    Beans –    859
Schuyler    Corn –    326    Beans – 859
Weston        Corn –     322    Beans – 856
Yanka       Corn –     326

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      334    NC – 344

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   330    Beans – 865

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      325      Wheat NC – 500

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    900        NC – 889
Columbus        Corn –     349        NC – 371
Fremont        Beans –    895        NC – 884
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     331    Beans – 887    Wheat NC – 439
Wisner           Corn –     324    Beans – 857
Newman Grove        Corn –      329    Beans – 850

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 322          NC – 341
Beans – 858       NC – 853

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 332
Bloomfield    Corn – 323

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    322    Beans –    851
Osmond      Corn –    322    Beans –    851

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 335             NC – 343
Beans – 892           NC – 869

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 324           NC – 338

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 340     NC  – 365

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 894    NC – 878

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 330    Beans – 875
Albion          Corn – 334     Beans – 869

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 324    Beans – 859

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 325

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 331    Beans – 850
Laurel          Corn – 321     Beans – 835

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  878      Wheat NC – 463

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 897    NC – 883

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 325     NC – 348

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    325    Beans – 868
Woodbine      Corn –     325    Beans – 868
Missouri Valley    Corn –    326    Beans –    868

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     325     Beans – 868
Whiting        Corn –     325    Beans –    868
Hornick        Corn –     325    Beans –    868

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

