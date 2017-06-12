DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 12, 2017

06-12-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 328 Beans – 842
Humphrey Corn – 326 Beans – 845
Monroe Corn – 326 Beans – 848
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 326 Beans – 848
Royal Hub Corn – 323 Beans – 849
Wakefield Corn – 324 Beans – 842
West Point Corn – 323 Beans – 845
Hinton, IA Corn – 329 Beans – 861
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 323 Beans – 845
Howells Corn – 323 Beans – 845
Leigh Corn – 323 Beans – 845
Richland Corn – 324 Beans – 845
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 326 Beans – 850
Columbus Corn – 343 Beans – 850
David City Beans – 847
Mead Corn – 326 Beans – 850
Schuyler Corn – 325 Beans – 850
Weston Corn – 321 Beans – 847
Yanka Corn – 325
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 338 NC – 347
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 328 Beans – 852
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 327 Wheat NC – 470
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 886 NC – 878
Columbus Corn – 350 NC – 373
Fremont Beans – 881 NC – 873
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 333 Beans – 871 Wheat NC – 422
Wisner Corn – 326 Beans – 846
Newman Grove Corn – 331 Beans – 844
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 322 NC – 344
Beans – 846 NC – 842
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 334
Bloomfield Corn – 325
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 324 Beans – 842
Osmond Corn – 324 Beans – 842
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 335 NC – 346
Beans – 879 NC – 858
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 325 NC – 340
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 344 NC – 367
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 883 NC – 868
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 332 Beans – 867
Albion Corn – 336 Beans – 863
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 330 Beans – 846
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 330
AgRex
Enola Corn – 333 Beans – 843
Laurel Corn – 323 Beans – 829
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 871 Wheat NC – 433
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 886 NC – 873
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 330 NC – 351
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 327 Beans – 858
Woodbine Corn – 327 Beans – 858
Missouri Valley Corn – 328 Beans – 858
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 325 Beans – 861
Whiting Corn – 325 Beans – 861
Hornick Corn – 325 Beans – 861
These Prices are subject to change without notice.