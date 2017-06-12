class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241822 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 12, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 12, 2017
06-12-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     328       Beans – 842
Humphrey     Corn –    326    Beans – 845
Monroe      Corn –   326    Beans – 848
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    326    Beans – 848
Royal Hub     Corn –    323    Beans – 849
Wakefield      Corn –     324      Beans – 842
West Point    Corn –    323    Beans – 845
Hinton, IA      Corn –      329    Beans – 861

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     323     Beans –    845
Howells        Corn –     323    Beans – 845
Leigh        Corn –    323     Beans –    845
Richland    Corn –     324     Beans – 845

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    326     Beans –    850
Columbus      Corn –      343    Beans – 850
David City              Beans – 847
Mead         Corn –    326    Beans –    850
Schuyler    Corn –    325    Beans – 850
Weston        Corn –     321    Beans – 847
Yanka       Corn –     325

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      338    NC – 347

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   328    Beans – 852

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      327      Wheat NC – 470

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    886        NC – 878
Columbus        Corn –     350        NC – 373
Fremont        Beans –    881        NC – 873
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     333    Beans – 871    Wheat NC – 422
Wisner           Corn –     326    Beans – 846
Newman Grove        Corn –      331    Beans – 844

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 322          NC – 344
Beans – 846       NC – 842

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 334
Bloomfield    Corn – 325

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    324    Beans –    842
Osmond      Corn –    324    Beans –    842

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 335             NC – 346
Beans – 879           NC – 858

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 325           NC – 340

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 344     NC  – 367

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 883    NC – 868

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 332    Beans – 867
Albion          Corn – 336     Beans – 863

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 330    Beans – 846

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 330

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 333    Beans – 843
Laurel          Corn – 323     Beans – 829

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  871      Wheat NC – 433

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 886    NC – 873

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 330     NC – 351

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    327    Beans – 858
Woodbine      Corn –     327    Beans – 858
Missouri Valley    Corn –    328    Beans –    858

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     325     Beans – 861
Whiting        Corn –     325    Beans –    861
Hornick        Corn –     325    Beans –    861

