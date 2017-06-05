class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240335 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 05, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 5, 2017
06-05-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     326       Beans – 833
Humphrey     Corn –    327    Beans – 836
Monroe      Corn –   327    Beans – 839
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    327    Beans – 839
Royal Hub     Corn –    323    Beans – 840
Wakefield      Corn –     325      Beans – 833
West Point    Corn –    325    Beans – 836
Hinton, IA      Corn –      328    Beans – 852

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     323     Beans –    836
Howells        Corn –     323    Beans – 836
Leigh        Corn –    323     Beans –    836
Richland    Corn –     323     Beans – 836

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    324     Beans –    839
Columbus      Corn –      337    Beans – 839
David City              Beans – 836
Mead         Corn –    324    Beans –    839
Schuyler    Corn –    323    Beans – 839
Weston        Corn –     319    Beans – 836
Yanka       Corn –     323

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      339    NC – 349

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   326    Beans – 842

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      330      Wheat NC – 425

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    877        NC – 868
Columbus        Corn –     352        NC – 370
Fremont        Beans –    872        NC – 863
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     333    Beans – 867    Wheat NC – 410
Wisner           Corn –     325    Beans – 837
Newman Grove        Corn –      329    Beans – 835

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 325          NC – 340
Beans – 837       NC – 830

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 333
Bloomfield    Corn – 328

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    323    Beans –    833
Osmond      Corn –    323    Beans –    833

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 337             NC – 342
Beans – 870           NC – 848

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 325           NC – 337

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 345     NC  – 366

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 872    NC – 858

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 328    Beans – 858
Albion          Corn – 336     Beans – 854

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 325    Beans – 837

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 330

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 333    Beans – 827
Laurel          Corn – 326     Beans – 820

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  862      Wheat NC – 420

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 877    NC – 863

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 330     NC – 352

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    327    Beans – 849
Woodbine      Corn –     327    Beans – 849
Missouri Valley    Corn –    328    Beans –    849

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     326     Beans – 849
Whiting        Corn –     326    Beans –    849
Hornick        Corn –     326    Beans –    849

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

