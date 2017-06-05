DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JUNE 05, 2017

06-05-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 326 Beans – 833
Humphrey Corn – 327 Beans – 836
Monroe Corn – 327 Beans – 839
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 327 Beans – 839
Royal Hub Corn – 323 Beans – 840
Wakefield Corn – 325 Beans – 833
West Point Corn – 325 Beans – 836
Hinton, IA Corn – 328 Beans – 852
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 323 Beans – 836
Howells Corn – 323 Beans – 836
Leigh Corn – 323 Beans – 836
Richland Corn – 323 Beans – 836
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 324 Beans – 839
Columbus Corn – 337 Beans – 839
David City Beans – 836
Mead Corn – 324 Beans – 839
Schuyler Corn – 323 Beans – 839
Weston Corn – 319 Beans – 836
Yanka Corn – 323
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 339 NC – 349
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 326 Beans – 842
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 Wheat NC – 425
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 877 NC – 868
Columbus Corn – 352 NC – 370
Fremont Beans – 872 NC – 863
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 333 Beans – 867 Wheat NC – 410
Wisner Corn – 325 Beans – 837
Newman Grove Corn – 329 Beans – 835
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 325 NC – 340
Beans – 837 NC – 830
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 333
Bloomfield Corn – 328
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 323 Beans – 833
Osmond Corn – 323 Beans – 833
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 337 NC – 342
Beans – 870 NC – 848
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 325 NC – 337
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 345 NC – 366
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 872 NC – 858
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 328 Beans – 858
Albion Corn – 336 Beans – 854
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 325 Beans – 837
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 330
AgRex
Enola Corn – 333 Beans – 827
Laurel Corn – 326 Beans – 820
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 862 Wheat NC – 420
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 877 NC – 863
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 330 NC – 352
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 327 Beans – 849
Woodbine Corn – 327 Beans – 849
Missouri Valley Corn – 328 Beans – 849
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 326 Beans – 849
Whiting Corn – 326 Beans – 849
Hornick Corn – 326 Beans – 849
These Prices are subject to change without notice.