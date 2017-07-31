DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JULY 31, 2017

07-31-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 326 Beans – 912
Humphrey Corn – 318 Beans – 915
Monroe Corn – 318 Beans – 918
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 318 Beans – 915
Royal Hub Corn – 315 Beans – 912
Wakefield Corn – 316 Beans – 909
West Point Corn – 315 Beans – 909
Hinton, IA Corn – 319 Beans – 924
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 316 Beans – 913
Howells Corn – 316 Beans – 913
Leigh Corn – 316 Beans – 913
Richland Corn – 319 Beans – 913
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 322 Beans – 916
Columbus Corn – 341 Beans – 916
David City Beans – 913
Mead Corn – 322 Beans – 916
Schuyler Corn – 331 Beans – 916
Weston Corn – 317 Beans – 913
Yanka Corn – 321
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 331 NC – 337
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 324 Beans – 917
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 311 Wheat NC – 496
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 955 NC – 952
Columbus Corn – 337 NC – 360
Fremont Beans – 947 NC – 947
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 322 Beans – 940 Wheat NC – 486
Wisner Corn – 316 Beans – 909
Newman Grove Corn – 315 Beans – 918
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 321 NC – 335
Beans -910 NC – 912
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 331
Bloomfield Corn – 321
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 313 Beans – 913
Osmond Corn – 313 Beans – 913
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 326 NC – 335
Beans – 947 NC – 927
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 315 NC – 330
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 340 NC – 357
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 929 NC – 937
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 330 Beans – 934
Albion Corn – 342 Beans – 924
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 316 Beans – 903
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 311
AgRex
Enola Corn – 325 Beans – 903
Laurel Corn – 319 Beans – 917
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 945
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 309 Beans – 920
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 954 NC – 942
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 321 NC – 340
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 319 Beans – 926
Woodbine Corn – 319 Beans – 926
Missouri Valley Corn – 320 Beans – 926
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 316 Beans – 923
Whiting Corn – 316 Beans – 923
Hornick Corn – 316 Beans – 923
