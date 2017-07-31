class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251011 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JULY 31, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 31, 2017
07-31-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     326       Beans – 912
Humphrey     Corn –    318    Beans – 915
Monroe      Corn –   318    Beans – 918
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    318    Beans – 915
Royal Hub     Corn –    315    Beans – 912
Wakefield      Corn –     316      Beans – 909
West Point    Corn –    315    Beans – 909
Hinton, IA      Corn –      319    Beans – 924

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     316     Beans –    913
Howells        Corn –     316    Beans – 913
Leigh        Corn –    316    Beans –    913
Richland    Corn –     319     Beans – 913

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    322     Beans –    916
Columbus      Corn –      341    Beans – 916
David City              Beans – 913
Mead         Corn –    322    Beans –    916
Schuyler    Corn –    331    Beans – 916
Weston        Corn –     317    Beans – 913
Yanka       Corn –     321

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      331    NC – 337

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   324    Beans – 917

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      311      Wheat NC – 496

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    955        NC – 952
Columbus        Corn –     337        NC – 360
Fremont        Beans –    947        NC – 947
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     322    Beans – 940    Wheat NC – 486
Wisner           Corn –     316    Beans – 909
Newman Grove        Corn –      315    Beans – 918

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 321         NC – 335
Beans -910       NC – 912

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 331
Bloomfield    Corn – 321

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    313    Beans –    913
Osmond      Corn –    313    Beans –    913

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 326             NC – 335
Beans – 947           NC – 927

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 315           NC – 330

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 340     NC  – 357

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 929    NC – 937

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 330    Beans – 934
Albion          Corn – 342     Beans – 924

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 316    Beans – 903

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 311

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 325    Beans – 903
Laurel          Corn – 319     Beans – 917

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  945

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 309      Beans – 920

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 954    NC – 942

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 321     NC – 340

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    319     Beans – 926
Woodbine      Corn –     319    Beans – 926
Missouri Valley    Corn –    320    Beans –    926

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     316     Beans – 923
Whiting        Corn –     316    Beans –    923
Hornick        Corn –     316    Beans –    923

