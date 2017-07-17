class="post-template-default single single-post postid-248281 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JULY 17, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JULY 17, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 17, 2017
07-17-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     323       Beans – 900
Humphrey     Corn –    317    Beans – 903
Monroe      Corn –   317    Beans – 906
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    317    Beans – 906
Royal Hub     Corn –    314    Beans – 906
Wakefield      Corn –     315      Beans – 900
West Point    Corn –    314    Beans – 903
Hinton, IA      Corn –      318    Beans – 915

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     314     Beans –    903
Howells        Corn –     314    Beans – 903
Leigh        Corn –    314    Beans –    903
Richland    Corn –     317     Beans – 903

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    320     Beans –    907
Columbus      Corn –      338    Beans – 907
David City              Beans – 903
Mead         Corn –    321    Beans –    907
Schuyler    Corn –    319    Beans – 907
Weston        Corn –     315    Beans – 904
Yanka       Corn –     319

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      326    NC – 337

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   322    Beans – 907

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      315      Wheat NC – 526

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    942        NC – 943
Columbus        Corn –     343        NC – 363
Fremont        Beans –    937        NC – 938
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     326    Beans – 933    Wheat NC – 516
Wisner           Corn –     317    Beans – 900
Newman Grove        Corn –      320    Beans – 900

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 319         NC – 338
Beans -905       NC – 903

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 325
Bloomfield    Corn – 318

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    316    Beans –    899
Osmond      Corn –    316    Beans –    899

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 330             NC – 338
Beans – 937           NC – 918

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 319           NC – 333

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 343     NC  – 360

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 941    NC – 927

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 321    Beans – 922
Albion          Corn – 337     Beans – 915

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 318    Beans – 900

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 315

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 326    Beans – 893
Laurel          Corn – 317     Beans – 905

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  935      Wheat NC – 489

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 940    NC – 932

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 325     NC – 343

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    319    Beans – 913
Woodbine      Corn –     319    Beans – 913
Missouri Valley    Corn –    320    Beans –    913

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     317     Beans – 913
Whiting        Corn –     317    Beans –    913
Hornick        Corn –     317    Beans –    913

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

