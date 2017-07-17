DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JULY 17, 2017

07-17-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 323 Beans – 900
Humphrey Corn – 317 Beans – 903
Monroe Corn – 317 Beans – 906
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 317 Beans – 906
Royal Hub Corn – 314 Beans – 906
Wakefield Corn – 315 Beans – 900
West Point Corn – 314 Beans – 903
Hinton, IA Corn – 318 Beans – 915
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 314 Beans – 903
Howells Corn – 314 Beans – 903
Leigh Corn – 314 Beans – 903
Richland Corn – 317 Beans – 903
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 320 Beans – 907
Columbus Corn – 338 Beans – 907
David City Beans – 903
Mead Corn – 321 Beans – 907
Schuyler Corn – 319 Beans – 907
Weston Corn – 315 Beans – 904
Yanka Corn – 319
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 326 NC – 337
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 322 Beans – 907
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 315 Wheat NC – 526
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 942 NC – 943
Columbus Corn – 343 NC – 363
Fremont Beans – 937 NC – 938
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 326 Beans – 933 Wheat NC – 516
Wisner Corn – 317 Beans – 900
Newman Grove Corn – 320 Beans – 900
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 319 NC – 338
Beans -905 NC – 903
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 325
Bloomfield Corn – 318
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 316 Beans – 899
Osmond Corn – 316 Beans – 899
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 NC – 338
Beans – 937 NC – 918
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 319 NC – 333
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 343 NC – 360
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 941 NC – 927
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 321 Beans – 922
Albion Corn – 337 Beans – 915
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 318 Beans – 900
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 315
AgRex
Enola Corn – 326 Beans – 893
Laurel Corn – 317 Beans – 905
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 935 Wheat NC – 489
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 940 NC – 932
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 325 NC – 343
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 319 Beans – 913
Woodbine Corn – 319 Beans – 913
Missouri Valley Corn – 320 Beans – 913
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 317 Beans – 913
Whiting Corn – 317 Beans – 913
Hornick Corn – 317 Beans – 913
These Prices are subject to change without notice.