DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JULY 10, 2017

07-10-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 350 Beans – 939
Humphrey Corn – 344 Beans – 942
Monroe Corn – 344 Beans – 945
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 344 Beans – 945
Royal Hub Corn – 341 Beans – 945
Wakefield Corn – 342 Beans – 939
West Point Corn – 341 Beans – 942
Hinton, IA Corn – 347 Beans – 954
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 341 Beans – 943
Howells Corn – 341 Beans – 943
Leigh Corn – 341 Beans – 943
Richland Corn – 343 Beans – 943
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 344 Beans – 946
Columbus Corn – 363 Beans – 946
David City Beans – 943
Mead Corn – 344 Beans – 946
Schuyler Corn – 343 Beans – 946
Weston Corn – 339 Beans – 943
Yanka Corn – 343
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 354 NC – 363
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 346 Beans – 947
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 341 Wheat NC – 577
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 982 NC – 984
Columbus Corn – 367 NC – 390
Fremont Beans – 977 NC – 979
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 347 Beans – 971 Wheat NC – 567
Wisner Corn – 344 Beans – 941
Newman Grove Corn – 349 Beans – 939
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 347 NC – 365
Beans -945 NC – 944
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 352
Bloomfield Corn – 345
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 344 Beans – 929
Osmond Corn – 344 Beans – 929
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 355 NC – 365
Beans – 977 NC – 959
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 346 NC – 360
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 366 NC – 386
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 980 NC – 969
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 350 Beans – 964
Albion Corn – 355 Beans – 956
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 337 Beans – 945
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 342
AgRex
Enola Corn – 353 Beans – 933
Laurel Corn – 347 Beans – 944
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 975 Wheat NC – 531
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 979 NC – 974
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 352 NC – 370
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 340 Beans – 951
Woodbine Corn – 340 Beans – 951
Missouri Valley Corn – 341 Beans – 951
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 342 Beans – 951
Whiting Corn – 342 Beans – 951
Hornick Corn – 342 Beans – 951
