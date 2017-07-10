class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246874 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JULY 10, 2017

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JULY 10, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 10, 2017
07-10-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     350       Beans – 939
Humphrey     Corn –    344    Beans – 942
Monroe      Corn –   344    Beans – 945
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    344    Beans – 945
Royal Hub     Corn –    341    Beans – 945
Wakefield      Corn –     342      Beans – 939
West Point    Corn –    341    Beans – 942
Hinton, IA      Corn –      347    Beans – 954

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     341     Beans –    943
Howells        Corn –     341    Beans – 943
Leigh        Corn –    341    Beans –    943
Richland    Corn –     343     Beans – 943

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    344     Beans –    946
Columbus      Corn –      363    Beans – 946
David City              Beans – 943
Mead         Corn –    344    Beans –    946
Schuyler    Corn –    343    Beans – 946
Weston        Corn –     339    Beans – 943
Yanka       Corn –     343

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      354    NC – 363

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   346    Beans – 947

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      341      Wheat NC – 577

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    982        NC – 984
Columbus        Corn –     367        NC – 390
Fremont        Beans –    977        NC – 979
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     347    Beans – 971    Wheat NC – 567
Wisner           Corn –     344    Beans – 941
Newman Grove        Corn –      349    Beans – 939

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 347         NC – 365
Beans -945       NC – 944

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 352
Bloomfield    Corn – 345

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    344    Beans –    929
Osmond      Corn –    344    Beans –    929

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 355             NC – 365
Beans – 977           NC – 959

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 346           NC – 360

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 366     NC  – 386

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 980    NC – 969

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 350    Beans – 964
Albion          Corn – 355     Beans – 956

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 337    Beans – 945

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 342

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 353    Beans – 933
Laurel          Corn – 347     Beans – 944

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  975      Wheat NC – 531

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 979    NC – 974

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 352     NC – 370

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    340    Beans – 951
Woodbine      Corn –     340    Beans – 951
Missouri Valley    Corn –    341    Beans –    951

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     342     Beans – 951
Whiting        Corn –     342    Beans –    951
Hornick        Corn –     342    Beans –    951

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

