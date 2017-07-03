DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JULY 03, 2017

07-03-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 335 Beans – 871
Humphrey Corn – 330 Beans – 878
Monroe Corn – 330 Beans – 881
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 330 Beans – 881
Royal Hub Corn – 327 Beans – 877
Wakefield Corn – 328 Beans – 871
West Point Corn – 327 Beans – 878
Hinton, IA Corn – 333 Beans – 887
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 328 Beans – 879
Howells Corn – 328 Beans – 879
Leigh Corn – 328 Beans – 879
Richland Corn – 331 Beans – 879
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 331 Beans – 892
Columbus Corn – 350 Beans – 892
David City Beans – 889
Mead Corn – 331 Beans – 892
Schuyler Corn – 330 Beans – 892
Weston Corn – 326 Beans – 889
Yanka Corn – 330
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 341 NC – 348
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 333 Beans – 892
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – NA Wheat NC – NA
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 927 NC – 926
Columbus Corn – 354 NC – 374
Fremont Beans – 922 NC – 921
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 333 Beans – 912 Wheat NC – 569
Wisner Corn – 330 Beans – 885
Newman Grove Corn – 337 Beans – 885
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 341 NC – 349
Beans -890 NC – 886
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 341
Bloomfield Corn – 332
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 327 Beans – 873
Osmond Corn – 327 Beans – 873
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 342 NC – 349
Beans – 922 NC – 901
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 332 NC – 344
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 349 NC – 370
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 926 NC – 910
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 336 Beans – 910
Albion Corn – 341 Beans – 902
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 331 Beans – 888
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 330
AgRex
Enola Corn – 344 Beans – 878
Laurel Corn – 339 Beans – 890
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 920 Wheat NC – 532
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 922 NC – 915
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 339 NC – 354
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 329 Beans – 893
Woodbine Corn – 329 Beans – 893
Missouri Valley Corn – 330 Beans – 893
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 330 Beans – 898
Whiting Corn – 330 Beans – 898
Hornick Corn – 330 Beans – 898
These Prices are subject to change without notice.