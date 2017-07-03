class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245717 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY JULY 03, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 3, 2017
07-03-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     335       Beans – 871
Humphrey     Corn –    330    Beans – 878
Monroe      Corn –   330    Beans – 881
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    330    Beans – 881
Royal Hub     Corn –    327    Beans – 877
Wakefield      Corn –     328      Beans – 871
West Point    Corn –    327    Beans – 878
Hinton, IA      Corn –      333    Beans – 887

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     328     Beans –    879
Howells        Corn –     328    Beans – 879
Leigh        Corn –    328     Beans –    879
Richland    Corn –     331     Beans – 879

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    331     Beans –    892
Columbus      Corn –      350    Beans – 892
David City              Beans – 889
Mead         Corn –    331    Beans –    892
Schuyler    Corn –    330    Beans – 892
Weston        Corn –     326    Beans – 889
Yanka       Corn –     330

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      341    NC – 348

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   333    Beans – 892

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      NA      Wheat NC – NA

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    927        NC – 926
Columbus        Corn –     354        NC – 374
Fremont        Beans –    922        NC – 921
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     333    Beans – 912    Wheat NC – 569
Wisner           Corn –     330    Beans – 885
Newman Grove        Corn –      337    Beans – 885

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 341         NC – 349
Beans -890       NC – 886

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 341
Bloomfield    Corn – 332

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    327    Beans –    873
Osmond      Corn –    327    Beans –    873

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 342             NC – 349
Beans – 922           NC – 901

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 332           NC – 344

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 349     NC  – 370

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 926    NC – 910

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 336    Beans – 910
Albion          Corn – 341     Beans – 902

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 331    Beans – 888

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 330

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 344    Beans – 878
Laurel          Corn – 339     Beans – 890

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  920      Wheat NC – 532

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 922    NC – 915

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 339     NC – 354

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    329    Beans – 893
Woodbine      Corn –     329    Beans – 893
Missouri Valley    Corn –    330    Beans –    893

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     330     Beans – 898
Whiting        Corn –     330    Beans –    898
Hornick        Corn –     330    Beans –    898

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

