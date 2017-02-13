class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215410 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY FEBRUARY 13, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | February 13, 2017
02-13-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 326Â  Â Â Â  Â Beans – 952
Humphrey Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 329Â Â  Â Beans – 954
Monroe Â Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  329Â Â  Â Beans – 957
Oakland E. HubÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 329Â Â  Â Beans – 957
Royal Hub Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 325Â Â  Â Beans – 957
Wakefield Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 325Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Beans – 952
West PointÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 325Â Â  Â Beans – 954
Hinton, IA Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â Â  Â 333Â Â  Â Beans – 974

Cooperative Supply
DodgeÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 326 Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 952
HowellsÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 326Â Â  Â Beans – 952
LeighÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 326 Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 952
RichlandÂ Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 329 Â Â  Â Beans – 952

Frontier Cooperative
BrainardÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 328 Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 956
Columbus Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â Â  Â 330Â Â  Â Beans – 957
David City Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Beans – 953
Mead Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 328Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 957
SchuylerÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 329Â Â  Â Beans – 956
WestonÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 323Â Â  Â Beans – 953
YankaÂ  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 328

Central Plains Milling
HowellsÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â Â  Â 346Â Â  Â April – 354

North Bend Grain
North BendÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  330Â Â  Â Beans – 955

Scoular Grain
FremontÂ Â  Â Corn – Â Â Â  Â 335 Â Â Â  Â Wheat – 472

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
LincolnÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 994Â Â  Â Â Â  Â April – 1003
ColumbusÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 357Â Â  Â Â Â  Â April – 361
FremontÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 986Â Â  Â Â Â  Â April – 997
Growmark, FremontÂ Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 335Â Â  Â Beans – 976Â Â  Â Wheat – 466
Wisner Â Â Â  Â  Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 331Â Â  Â Beans – 955
Newman GroveÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â Â  Â 334Â Â  Â Beans – 956

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Corn – 331Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  April – 337
Beans – 954Â Â Â Â Â Â  April – 968

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
WakefieldÂ Â  Â Corn – 341
BloomfieldÂ Â  Â Corn – 338

Farmers Pride
Battle CreekÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 327Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 948
Osmond Â Â Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 327Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 948

Gavilon Grain
FremontÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Corn – 336Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  April – 345
Beans – 984Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  April – 992

Wisner Farmers Elevator
WisnerÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 331Â Â Â Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â April – 338

Cargill Corn Milling
BlairÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 350 Â Â  Â AprilÂ  – 359

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux CityÂ Â  Â Beans – 979Â Â  Â April – 995

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux CityÂ Â  Â Corn – 328Â Â  Â Beans – 954
Albion Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 343 Â Â  Â Beans – 967

Pender Grain Elevator
PenderÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 326 Â Â  Â Beans – 939

Beemer Grain
Beemer Â Â  Â Corn – 332

AgRex
EnolaÂ  Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 336Â Â  Â Beans – 964
Laurel Â Â Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – 331 Â Â  Â Beans – 944

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Â Â Â  Â Corn – 331 Â Â  Â Beans –Â  974

Bunge West
Council BluffsÂ Â  Â Beans – 992Â Â  Â April – 1000

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Â Â  Â Corn – 341 Â Â  Â April – 345

Heartland Cooperative
MondaminÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 330Â Â  Â Beans – 961
Woodbine Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 330Â Â  Â Beans – 961
Missouri ValleyÂ Â  Â Corn –Â Â  Â 331Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 961

NEW Cooperative Inc.
OnawaÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 329Â Â  Â Beans – 967
WhitingÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 329Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 967
HornickÂ Â  Â Â Â  Â Corn – Â Â  Â 329Â Â  Â Beans –Â Â  Â 967

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

