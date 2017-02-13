DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY FEBRUARY 13, 2017

02-13-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 326Â Â Â Â Â Beans – 952
Humphrey Â Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 329Â Â Â Beans – 954
Monroe Â Â Â Â Corn –Â Â 329Â Â Â Beans – 957
Oakland E. HubÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 329Â Â Â Beans – 957
Royal Hub Â Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 325Â Â Â Beans – 957
Wakefield Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 325Â Â Â Â Â Â Beans – 952
West PointÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 325Â Â Â Beans – 954
Hinton, IA Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â Â 333Â Â Â Beans – 974
Cooperative Supply
DodgeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 326 Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 952
HowellsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 326Â Â Â Beans – 952
LeighÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 326 Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 952
RichlandÂ Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 329 Â Â Â Beans – 952
Frontier Cooperative
BrainardÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 328 Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 956
Columbus Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â Â 330Â Â Â Beans – 957
David City Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Beans – 953
Mead Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 328Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 957
SchuylerÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 329Â Â Â Beans – 956
WestonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 323Â Â Â Beans – 953
YankaÂ Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 328
Central Plains Milling
HowellsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â Â 346Â Â Â April – 354
North Bend Grain
North BendÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â 330Â Â Â Beans – 955
Scoular Grain
FremontÂ Â Â Corn – Â Â Â Â 335 Â Â Â Â Wheat – 472
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
LincolnÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 994Â Â Â Â Â Â April – 1003
ColumbusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 357Â Â Â Â Â Â April – 361
FremontÂ Â Â Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 986Â Â Â Â Â Â April – 997
Growmark, FremontÂ Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 335Â Â Â Beans – 976Â Â Â Wheat – 466
Wisner Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 331Â Â Â Beans – 955
Newman GroveÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â Â 334Â Â Â Beans – 956
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 331Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â April – 337
Beans – 954Â Â Â Â Â Â April – 968
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
WakefieldÂ Â Â Corn – 341
BloomfieldÂ Â Â Corn – 338
Farmers Pride
Battle CreekÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 327Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 948
Osmond Â Â Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 327Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 948
Gavilon Grain
FremontÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 336Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â April – 345
Beans – 984Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â April – 992
Wisner Farmers Elevator
WisnerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 331Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â April – 338
Cargill Corn Milling
BlairÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 350 Â Â Â AprilÂ – 359
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux CityÂ Â Â Beans – 979Â Â Â April – 995
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux CityÂ Â Â Corn – 328Â Â Â Beans – 954
Albion Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 343 Â Â Â Beans – 967
Pender Grain Elevator
PenderÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 326 Â Â Â Beans – 939
Beemer Grain
Beemer Â Â Â Corn – 332
AgRex
EnolaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 336Â Â Â Beans – 964
Laurel Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corn – 331 Â Â Â Beans – 944
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Â Â Â Â Corn – 331 Â Â Â Beans –Â 974
Bunge West
Council BluffsÂ Â Â Beans – 992Â Â Â April – 1000
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Â Â Â Corn – 341 Â Â Â April – 345
Heartland Cooperative
MondaminÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 330Â Â Â Beans – 961
Woodbine Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 330Â Â Â Beans – 961
Missouri ValleyÂ Â Â Corn –Â Â Â 331Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 961
NEW Cooperative Inc.
OnawaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 329Â Â Â Beans – 967
WhitingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 329Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 967
HornickÂ Â Â Â Â Â Corn – Â Â Â 329Â Â Â Beans –Â Â Â 967
These Prices are subject to change without notice.