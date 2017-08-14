class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253668 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY AUGUST 14, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | August 14, 2017
08-14-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     327       Beans – 843
Humphrey     Corn –    315    Beans – 846
Monroe      Corn –   315    Beans – 849
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    315    Beans – 846
Royal Hub     Corn –    312    Beans – 846
Wakefield      Corn –     313      Beans – 840
West Point    Corn –    312    Beans – 840
Hinton, IA      Corn –      316    Beans – 867

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     313     Beans –    844
Howells        Corn –     313    Beans – 844
Leigh        Corn –    313     Beans –    844
Richland    Corn –     316     Beans – 844

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    318     Beans –    848
Columbus      Corn –      335    Beans – 848
David City              Beans – 845
Mead         Corn –    317    Beans –    848
Schuyler    Corn –    325    Beans – 848
Weston        Corn –     314    Beans – 845
Yanka       Corn –     317

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      320    NC – 327

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   320    Beans – 853

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      311      Wheat NC – 457

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    893        NC – 883
Columbus        Corn –     336        NC – 351
Fremont        Beans –    883        NC – 878
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     317    Beans – 875    Wheat NC – 446
Wisner           Corn –     313    Beans – 843
Newman Grove        Corn –      316    Beans – 858

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 317         NC – 326
Beans -845       NC – 843

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 325
Bloomfield    Corn – 315

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    314    Beans –    846
Osmond      Corn –    314    Beans –    846

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 323             NC – 326
Beans – 980           NC – 853

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 318           NC – 321

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 311      Beans – 851

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 337     NC  – 351

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 861    NC – 868

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 322    Beans – 871
Albion          Corn – 337     Beans – 861

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 315    Beans – 833

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 313

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 317    Beans – 840
Laurel          Corn – 317     Beans – 848

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  878

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 893    NC – 873

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 328     NC – 334

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    315    Beans – 866
Woodbine      Corn –     315    Beans – 866
Missouri Valley    Corn –    316    Beans –    866

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     313     Beans – 861
Whiting        Corn –     313    Beans –    861
Hornick        Corn –     313    Beans –    861

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

