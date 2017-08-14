DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY AUGUST 14, 2017

08-14-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 327 Beans – 843
Humphrey Corn – 315 Beans – 846
Monroe Corn – 315 Beans – 849
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 315 Beans – 846
Royal Hub Corn – 312 Beans – 846
Wakefield Corn – 313 Beans – 840
West Point Corn – 312 Beans – 840
Hinton, IA Corn – 316 Beans – 867
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 313 Beans – 844
Howells Corn – 313 Beans – 844
Leigh Corn – 313 Beans – 844
Richland Corn – 316 Beans – 844
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 318 Beans – 848
Columbus Corn – 335 Beans – 848
David City Beans – 845
Mead Corn – 317 Beans – 848
Schuyler Corn – 325 Beans – 848
Weston Corn – 314 Beans – 845
Yanka Corn – 317
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 320 NC – 327
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 320 Beans – 853
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 311 Wheat NC – 457
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 893 NC – 883
Columbus Corn – 336 NC – 351
Fremont Beans – 883 NC – 878
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 317 Beans – 875 Wheat NC – 446
Wisner Corn – 313 Beans – 843
Newman Grove Corn – 316 Beans – 858
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 317 NC – 326
Beans -845 NC – 843
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 325
Bloomfield Corn – 315
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 314 Beans – 846
Osmond Corn – 314 Beans – 846
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 323 NC – 326
Beans – 980 NC – 853
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 318 NC – 321
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 311 Beans – 851
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 337 NC – 351
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 861 NC – 868
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 322 Beans – 871
Albion Corn – 337 Beans – 861
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 315 Beans – 833
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 313
AgRex
Enola Corn – 317 Beans – 840
Laurel Corn – 317 Beans – 848
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 878
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 893 NC – 873
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 NC – 334
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 315 Beans – 866
Woodbine Corn – 315 Beans – 866
Missouri Valley Corn – 316 Beans – 866
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 313 Beans – 861
Whiting Corn – 313 Beans – 861
Hornick Corn – 313 Beans – 861
These Prices are subject to change without notice.