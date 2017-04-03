class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226436 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY APRIL 03, 2017

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY APRIL 03, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 3, 2017
04-03-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     329       Beans – 833
Humphrey     Corn –    317    Beans – 835
Monroe      Corn –   317    Beans – 853
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    317    Beans – 842
Royal Hub     Corn –    315    Beans – 842
Wakefield      Corn –     314      Beans – 833
West Point    Corn –    314    Beans – 835
Hinton, IA      Corn –      320    Beans – 848

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     317     Beans –    836
Howells        Corn –     317    Beans – 836
Leigh        Corn –    317     Beans –    836
Richland    Corn –     319     Beans – 836

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    321     Beans –    847
Columbus      Corn –      334    Beans – 847
David City              Beans – 844
Mead         Corn –    321    Beans –    848
Schuyler    Corn –    321    Beans – 847
Weston        Corn –     317    Beans – 844
Yanka       Corn –     321

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      342    July – 336

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   323    Beans – 840

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      325      Wheat – 400

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    878        May – 878
Columbus        Corn –     350        July – 353
Fremont        Beans –    870        May – 870
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     330    Beans – 867    Wheat – 389
Wisner           Corn –     322    Beans – 843
Newman Grove        Corn –      323    Beans – 840

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 320          July – 327
Beans – 838       July – 846

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 333
Bloomfield    Corn – 321

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    318    Beans –    833
Osmond      Corn –    318    Beans –    833

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 328             July – 338
Beans – 870           July – 885

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 320           July – 324

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 347     July  – 350

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 870    July – 869

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 328    Beans – 863
Albion          Corn – 340     Beans – 858

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 320     Beans – 835

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 320

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 325    Beans – 845
Laurel          Corn – 321     Beans – 831

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  863

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 873    July – 869

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 338     July – 333

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    328    Beans – 851
Woodbine      Corn –     328    Beans – 851
Missouri Valley    Corn –    329    Beans –    851

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     322     Beans – 848
Whiting        Corn –     322    Beans –    848
Hornick        Corn –     322    Beans –    848

