DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR MONDAY APRIL 03, 2017

04-03-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 329 Beans – 833
Humphrey Corn – 317 Beans – 835
Monroe Corn – 317 Beans – 853
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 317 Beans – 842
Royal Hub Corn – 315 Beans – 842
Wakefield Corn – 314 Beans – 833
West Point Corn – 314 Beans – 835
Hinton, IA Corn – 320 Beans – 848
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 317 Beans – 836
Howells Corn – 317 Beans – 836
Leigh Corn – 317 Beans – 836
Richland Corn – 319 Beans – 836
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 321 Beans – 847
Columbus Corn – 334 Beans – 847
David City Beans – 844
Mead Corn – 321 Beans – 848
Schuyler Corn – 321 Beans – 847
Weston Corn – 317 Beans – 844
Yanka Corn – 321
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 342 July – 336
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 323 Beans – 840
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 Wheat – 400
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 878 May – 878
Columbus Corn – 350 July – 353
Fremont Beans – 870 May – 870
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 330 Beans – 867 Wheat – 389
Wisner Corn – 322 Beans – 843
Newman Grove Corn – 323 Beans – 840
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 320 July – 327
Beans – 838 July – 846
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 333
Bloomfield Corn – 321
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 318 Beans – 833
Osmond Corn – 318 Beans – 833
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 328 July – 338
Beans – 870 July – 885
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 320 July – 324
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 347 July – 350
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 870 July – 869
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 328 Beans – 863
Albion Corn – 340 Beans – 858
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 320 Beans – 835
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 320
AgRex
Enola Corn – 325 Beans – 845
Laurel Corn – 321 Beans – 831
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 863
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 873 July – 869
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 338 July – 333
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 328 Beans – 851
Woodbine Corn – 328 Beans – 851
Missouri Valley Corn – 329 Beans – 851
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 322 Beans – 848
Whiting Corn – 322 Beans – 848
Hornick Corn – 322 Beans – 848
