DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY OCTOBER 27, 2017

10-27-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 302 Beans – 878
Humphrey Corn – 307 Beans – 880
Monroe Corn – 307 Beans – 883
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 298 Beans – 880
Royal Hub Corn – 292 Beans – 880
Wakefield Corn – 294 Beans – 880
West Point Corn – 294 Beans – 876
Hinton, IA Corn – 302 Beans – 896
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 298 Beans – 880
Howells Corn – 298 Beans – 880
Leigh Corn – 298 Beans – 880
Richland Corn – 301 Beans – 880
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 300 Beans – 881
Columbus Corn – 309 Beans – 884
David City Beans – 879
Mead Corn – 301 Beans – 883
Schuyler Corn – 305 Beans – 884
Weston Corn – 294 Beans – 878
Yanka Corn – 300
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 308 Dec – 314
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 304 Beans – 880
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 300 Wheat – 455 Soybeans – 910
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 915 Dec – 927
Columbus Corn NC – 325 Dec – 334
Fremont Beans NC – 910 Dec – 922
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 303 Beans – 895 Wheat – 405
Wisner Corn – 298 Beans – 880
Newman Grove Corn – 303 Beans – 883
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 300 Dec – 307
Beans – NC – 880 Dec – 898
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 311
Bloomfield Corn – 304
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 298 Beans – 880
Osmond Corn – 298 Beans – 880
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 299 Dec – 314
Beans NC – 886 Dec – 921
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 297 Dec – 304
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 298 Beans – 878
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 320 Dec – 330
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 910 Dec – 916
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 298 Beans – 902
Albion Corn – 310 Beans – 887
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 300 Beans – 875
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 301
AgRex
Enola Corn – 304 Beans – 876
Laurel Corn – 302 Beans – 874
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 905
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 895 Dec – 923
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 306 Dec – 315
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 303 Beans – 888
Woodbine Corn – 303 Beans – 888
Missouri Valley Corn – 304 Beans – 888
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 302 Beans – 893
Whiting Corn – 302 Beans – 893
Hornick Corn – 302 Beans – 893
These Prices are subject to change without notice.