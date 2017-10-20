DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY OCTOBER 20, 2017

10-20-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 298 Beans – 881
Humphrey Corn – 303 Beans – 883
Monroe Corn – 303 Beans – 886
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 294 Beans – 883
Royal Hub Corn – 288 Beans – 883
Wakefield Corn – 290 Beans – 883
West Point Corn – 290 Beans – 879
Hinton, IA Corn – 298 Beans – 899
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 293 Beans – 885
Howells Corn – 293 Beans – 885
Leigh Corn – 293 Beans – 885
Richland Corn – 296 Beans – 885
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 296 Beans – 885
Columbus Corn – 304 Beans – 888
David City Beans – 883
Mead Corn – 297 Beans – 878
Schuyler Corn – 301 Beans – 888
Weston Corn – 290 Beans – 883
Yanka Corn – 296
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 306 Dec – 309
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 300 Beans – 884
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 294 Wheat – 455 Soybeans – 913
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 919 Dec – 929
Columbus Corn NC – 321 Dec – 330
Fremont Beans NC – 914 Dec – 924
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 299 Beans – 898 Wheat – 402
Wisner Corn – 294 Beans – 884
Newman Grove Corn – 298 Beans – 886
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 296 Dec – 303
Beans – NC – 884 Dec – 900
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 307
Bloomfield Corn – 300
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 294 Beans – 884
Osmond Corn – 294 Beans – 884
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 295 Dec – 310
Beans NC – 889 Dec – 924
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 304 Dec – 299
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 293 Beans – 882
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 318 Dec – 327
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 908 Dec – 919
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 293 Beans – 905
Albion Corn – 317 Beans – 885
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 295 Beans – 872
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 299
AgRex
Enola Corn – 297 Beans – 880
Laurel Corn – 296 Beans – 877
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 909
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 908 Dec – 926
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 305 Dec – 311
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 300 Beans – 892
Woodbine Corn – 300 Beans – 892
Missouri Valley Corn – 301 Beans – 892
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 297 Beans – 897
Whiting Corn – 297 Beans – 897
Hornick Corn – 297 Beans – 897
These Prices are subject to change without notice.