DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2017

11-03-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 301 Beans – 878
Humphrey Corn – 313 Beans – 880
Monroe Corn – 313 Beans – 886
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 302 Beans – 880
Royal Hub Corn – 296 Beans – 880
Wakefield Corn – 296 Beans – 880
West Point Corn – 298 Beans – 876
Hinton, IA Corn – 303 Beans – 895
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 303 Beans – 881
Howells Corn – 303 Beans – 881
Leigh Corn – 303 Beans – 881
Richland Corn – 306 Beans – 881
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 304 Beans – 881
Columbus Corn – 313 Beans – 884
David City Beans – 879
Mead Corn – 303 Beans – 883
Schuyler Corn – 310 Beans – 884
Weston Corn – 297 Beans – 878
Yanka Corn – 304
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 309 Dec – 314
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 306 Beans – 884
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 296 Wheat – 456 Soybeans – 911
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 919 Dec – 927
Columbus Corn NC – 324 Dec – 333
Fremont Beans NC – 914 Dec – 922
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 298 Beans – 901 Wheat – 406
Wisner Corn – 298 Beans – 882
Newman Grove Corn – 303 Beans – 885
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 300 Dec – 306
Beans – NC – 883 Dec – 893
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 310
Bloomfield Corn – 303
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 300 Beans – 881
Osmond Corn – 300 Beans – 881
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 302 Dec – 314
Beans NC – 887 Dec – 927
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 296 Dec – 303
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 297 Beans – 882
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 315 Dec – 330
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 918 Dec – 911
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 298 Beans – 913
Albion Corn – 310 Beans – 888
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 295 Beans – 880
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 300
AgRex
Enola Corn – 306 Beans – 892
Laurel Corn – 301 Beans – 888
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – NA
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 896 Dec – 923
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 299 Dec – 314
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 301 Beans – 889
Woodbine Corn – 301 Beans – 889
Missouri Valley Corn – 302 Beans – 889
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 299 Beans – 893
Whiting Corn – 299 Beans – 893
Hornick Corn – 299 Beans – 893
