DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 26, 2017

05-26-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 320 Beans – 835
Humphrey Corn – 315 Beans – 838
Monroe Corn – 315 Beans – 841
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 315 Beans – 841
Royal Hub Corn – 313 Beans – 841
Wakefield Corn – 312 Beans – 835
West Point Corn – 312 Beans – 838
Hinton, IA Corn – 318 Beans – 861
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 323 Beans – 839
Howells Corn – 323 Beans – 839
Leigh Corn – 323 Beans – 839
Richland Corn – 326 Beans – 839
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 327 Beans – 843
Columbus Corn – 340 Beans – 843
David City Beans – 840
Mead Corn – 327 Beans – 843
Schuyler Corn – 326 Beans – 843
Weston Corn – 322 Beans – 840
Yanka Corn – 326
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 339 July – 336
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 330 Beans – 842
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 331 Wheat NC – 437
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 877 July – 867
Columbus Corn – 353 July – 354
Fremont Beans – 872 July – 862
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 334 Beans – 866 Wheat NC – 417
Wisner Corn – 326 Beans – 836
Newman Grove Corn – 328 Beans – 836
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 328 July – 329
Beans – 842 July – 842
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 332
Bloomfield Corn – 330
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 323 Beans – 835
Osmond Corn – 323 Beans – 835
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – NA July – NA
Beans – NA July – NA
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 328 July – 328
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 346 July – 352
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 871 July – 866
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 326 Beans – 859
Albion Corn – 337 Beans – 856
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 325 Beans – 836
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 328
AgRex
Enola Corn – 333 Beans – 824
Laurel Corn – 328 Beans – 825
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 862 Wheat NC – 428
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 881 July – 866
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 334 July – 334
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 328 Beans – 851
Woodbine Corn – 328 Beans – 851
Missouri Valley Corn – 329 Beans – 851
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 327 Beans – 851
Whiting Corn – 327 Beans – 851
Hornick Corn – 327 Beans – 851
These Prices are subject to change without notice.