DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 26, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 26, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 26, 2017
05-26-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     320       Beans – 835
Humphrey     Corn –    315    Beans – 838
Monroe      Corn –   315    Beans – 841
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    315    Beans – 841
Royal Hub     Corn –    313    Beans – 841
Wakefield      Corn –     312      Beans – 835
West Point    Corn –    312    Beans – 838
Hinton, IA      Corn –      318    Beans – 861

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     323     Beans –    839
Howells        Corn –     323    Beans – 839
Leigh        Corn –    323     Beans –    839
Richland    Corn –     326     Beans – 839

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    327     Beans –    843
Columbus      Corn –      340    Beans – 843
David City              Beans – 840
Mead         Corn –    327    Beans –    843
Schuyler    Corn –    326    Beans – 843
Weston        Corn –     322    Beans – 840
Yanka       Corn –     326

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      339    July – 336

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   330    Beans – 842

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      331      Wheat NC – 437

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    877        July – 867
Columbus        Corn –     353        July – 354
Fremont        Beans –    872        July – 862
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     334    Beans – 866    Wheat NC – 417
Wisner           Corn –     326    Beans – 836
Newman Grove        Corn –      328    Beans – 836

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 328          July – 329
Beans – 842       July – 842

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 332
Bloomfield    Corn – 330

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    323    Beans –    835
Osmond      Corn –    323    Beans –    835

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – NA             July – NA
Beans – NA           July – NA

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 328           July – 328

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 346     July  – 352

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 871    July – 866

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 326    Beans – 859
Albion          Corn – 337     Beans – 856

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 325    Beans – 836

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 328

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 333    Beans – 824
Laurel          Corn – 328     Beans – 825

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  862      Wheat NC – 428

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 881    July – 866

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 334     July – 334

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    328    Beans – 851
Woodbine      Corn –     328    Beans – 851
Missouri Valley    Corn –    329    Beans –    851

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     327     Beans – 851
Whiting        Corn –     327    Beans –    851
Hornick        Corn –     327    Beans –    851

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

