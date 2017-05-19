class="post-template-default single single-post postid-237193 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 19, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 19, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 19, 2017
05-19-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     325       Beans – 858
Humphrey     Corn –    324    Beans – 860
Monroe      Corn –   324    Beans – 864
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    324    Beans – 864
Royal Hub     Corn –    320    Beans – 868
Wakefield      Corn –     321      Beans – 858
West Point    Corn –    321    Beans – 860
Hinton, IA      Corn –      327    Beans – 888

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     322     Beans –    860
Howells        Corn –     322    Beans – 860
Leigh        Corn –    322     Beans –    860
Richland    Corn –     324     Beans – 860

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    327     Beans –    869
Columbus      Corn –      339    Beans – 869
David City              Beans – 866
Mead         Corn –    327    Beans –    869
Schuyler    Corn –    326    Beans – 869
Weston        Corn –     322    Beans – 866
Yanka       Corn –     326

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      343    July – 334

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   328    Beans – 868

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      329      Wheat NC – 433

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    903        July – 893
Columbus        Corn –     357        July – 351
Fremont        Beans –    898        July – 888
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     336    Beans – 893    Wheat NC – 408
Wisner           Corn –     322    Beans – 863
Newman Grove        Corn –      326    Beans – 863

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 327          July – 328
Beans – 865       July – 865

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 331
Bloomfield    Corn – 329

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    322    Beans –    861
Osmond      Corn –    322    Beans –    861

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 337             July – 340
Beans – 897           July – 903

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 326           July – 325

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 348     July  – 348

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 898    July – 893

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 324    Beans – 878
Albion          Corn – 335     Beans – 880

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 325    Beans – 865

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 326

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 332    Beans – 850
Laurel          Corn – 327     Beans – 852

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  888      Wheat NC – 428

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 903    July – 893

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 333     July – 333

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    329    Beans – 875
Woodbine      Corn –     329    Beans – 875
Missouri Valley    Corn –    330    Beans –    875

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     325     Beans – 873
Whiting        Corn –     325    Beans –    873
Hornick        Corn –     325    Beans –    873

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
