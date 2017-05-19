DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 19, 2017

05-19-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 325 Beans – 858
Humphrey Corn – 324 Beans – 860
Monroe Corn – 324 Beans – 864
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 324 Beans – 864
Royal Hub Corn – 320 Beans – 868
Wakefield Corn – 321 Beans – 858
West Point Corn – 321 Beans – 860
Hinton, IA Corn – 327 Beans – 888
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 322 Beans – 860
Howells Corn – 322 Beans – 860
Leigh Corn – 322 Beans – 860
Richland Corn – 324 Beans – 860
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 327 Beans – 869
Columbus Corn – 339 Beans – 869
David City Beans – 866
Mead Corn – 327 Beans – 869
Schuyler Corn – 326 Beans – 869
Weston Corn – 322 Beans – 866
Yanka Corn – 326
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 343 July – 334
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 328 Beans – 868
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 329 Wheat NC – 433
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 903 July – 893
Columbus Corn – 357 July – 351
Fremont Beans – 898 July – 888
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 336 Beans – 893 Wheat NC – 408
Wisner Corn – 322 Beans – 863
Newman Grove Corn – 326 Beans – 863
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 327 July – 328
Beans – 865 July – 865
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 331
Bloomfield Corn – 329
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 322 Beans – 861
Osmond Corn – 322 Beans – 861
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 337 July – 340
Beans – 897 July – 903
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 326 July – 325
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 348 July – 348
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 898 July – 893
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 324 Beans – 878
Albion Corn – 335 Beans – 880
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 325 Beans – 865
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 326
AgRex
Enola Corn – 332 Beans – 850
Laurel Corn – 327 Beans – 852
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 888 Wheat NC – 428
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 903 July – 893
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 333 July – 333
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 329 Beans – 875
Woodbine Corn – 329 Beans – 875
Missouri Valley Corn – 330 Beans – 875
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 325 Beans – 873
Whiting Corn – 325 Beans – 873
Hornick Corn – 325 Beans – 873
These Prices are subject to change without notice.