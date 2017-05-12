DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 12, 2017

05-12-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 324 Beans – 868
Humphrey Corn – 323 Beans – 870
Monroe Corn – 323 Beans – 884
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 323 Beans – 874
Royal Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 874
Wakefield Corn – 320 Beans – 867
West Point Corn – 320 Beans – 870
Hinton, IA Corn – 326 Beans – 875
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 315 Beans – 864
Howells Corn – 315 Beans – 864
Leigh Corn – 315 Beans – 864
Richland Corn – 318 Beans – 864
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 324 Beans – 875
Columbus Corn – 335 Beans – 875
David City Beans – 872
Mead Corn – 324 Beans – 875
Schuyler Corn – 323 Beans – 875
Weston Corn – 319 Beans – 872
Yanka Corn – 323
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 340 July – 333
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 325 Beans – 878
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 328 Wheat – 435
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 913 July – 903
Columbus Corn – 351 July – 347
Fremont Beans – 908 July – 898
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 331 Beans – 904 Wheat – 399
Wisner Corn – 321 Beans – 873
Newman Grove Corn – 325 Beans – 873
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 324 July – 324
Beans – 873 July – 873
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 329
Bloomfield Corn – 322
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 317 Beans – 863
Osmond Corn – 317 Beans – 863
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 329 July – 334
Beans – 901 July – 908
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 325 July – 324
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 350 July – 346
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 900 July – 893
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 323 Beans – 886
Albion Corn – 334 Beans – 880
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 320 Beans – 865
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 318
AgRex
Enola Corn – 330 Beans – 860
Laurel Corn – 323 Beans – 862
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 898
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 908 July – 893
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 331 July – 331
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 326 Beans – 883
Woodbine Corn – 326 Beans – 883
Missouri Valley Corn – 327 Beans – 883
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 322 Beans – 883
Whiting Corn – 322 Beans – 883
Hornick Corn – 322 Beans – 883
These Prices are subject to change without notice.