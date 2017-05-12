class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235593 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 12, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 12, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 12, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

05-12-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     324       Beans – 868
Humphrey     Corn –    323    Beans – 870
Monroe      Corn –   323    Beans – 884
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    323    Beans – 874
Royal Hub     Corn –    319    Beans – 874
Wakefield      Corn –     320      Beans – 867
West Point    Corn –    320    Beans – 870
Hinton, IA      Corn –      326    Beans – 875

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     315     Beans –    864
Howells        Corn –     315    Beans – 864
Leigh        Corn –    315     Beans –    864
Richland    Corn –     318     Beans – 864

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    324     Beans –    875
Columbus      Corn –      335    Beans – 875
David City              Beans – 872
Mead         Corn –    324    Beans –    875
Schuyler    Corn –    323    Beans – 875
Weston        Corn –     319    Beans – 872
Yanka       Corn –     323

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      340    July – 333

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   325    Beans – 878

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      328      Wheat – 435

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    913        July – 903
Columbus        Corn –     351        July – 347
Fremont        Beans –    908        July – 898
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     331    Beans – 904    Wheat – 399
Wisner           Corn –     321    Beans – 873
Newman Grove        Corn –      325    Beans – 873

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 324          July – 324
Beans – 873       July – 873

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 329
Bloomfield    Corn – 322

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    317    Beans –    863
Osmond      Corn –    317    Beans –    863

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 329             July – 334
Beans – 901           July – 908

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 325           July – 324

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 350     July  – 346

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 900    July – 893

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 323    Beans – 886
Albion          Corn – 334     Beans – 880

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 320    Beans – 865

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 318

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 330    Beans – 860
Laurel          Corn – 323     Beans – 862

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  898

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 908    July – 893

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 331     July – 331

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    326    Beans – 883
Woodbine      Corn –     326    Beans – 883
Missouri Valley    Corn –    327    Beans –    883

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     322     Beans – 883
Whiting        Corn –     322    Beans –    883
Hornick        Corn –     322    Beans –    883

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: