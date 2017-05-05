DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 05, 2017

05-05-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 319 Beans – 872
Humphrey Corn – 317 Beans – 874
Monroe Corn – 317 Beans – 877
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 317 Beans – 877
Royal Hub Corn – 315 Beans – 882
Wakefield Corn – 314 Beans – 872
West Point Corn – 314 Beans – 874
Hinton, IA Corn – 320 Beans – 885
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 315 Beans – 874
Howells Corn – 315 Beans – 874
Leigh Corn – 315 Beans – 874
Richland Corn – 318 Beans – 874
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 321 Beans – 881
Columbus Corn – 333 Beans – 881
David City Beans – 878
Mead Corn – 321 Beans – 881
Schuyler Corn – 321 Beans – 881
Weston Corn – 317 Beans – 878
Yanka Corn – 321
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 333 July – 333
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 323 Beans – 883
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 329 Wheat – 445
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 918 July – 913
Columbus Corn – 349 July – 347
Fremont Beans – 913 July – 908
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 327 Beans – 908 Wheat – 410
Wisner Corn – 318 Beans – 878
Newman Grove Corn – 327 Beans – 877
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 323 July – 326
Beans – 879 July – 879
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 329
Bloomfield Corn – 322
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 317 Beans – 873
Osmond Corn – 317 Beans – 873
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 329 July – 334
Beans – 911 July – 918
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 321 July – 324
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 346 July – 345
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 910 July – 898
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 322 Beans – 896
Albion Corn – 331 Beans – 898
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 316 Beans – 875
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 321
AgRex
Enola Corn – 330 Beans – 870
Laurel Corn – 323 Beans – 872
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 908
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 918 July – 898
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 333 July – 329
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 326 Beans – 893
Woodbine Corn – 326 Beans – 893
Missouri Valley Corn – 327 Beans – 893
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 320 Beans – 887
Whiting Corn – 320 Beans – 887
Hornick Corn – 320 Beans – 887
