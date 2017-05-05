class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234034 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 05, 2017

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MAY 05, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 5, 2017
05-05-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     319       Beans – 872
Humphrey     Corn –    317    Beans – 874
Monroe      Corn –   317    Beans – 877
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    317    Beans – 877
Royal Hub     Corn –    315    Beans – 882
Wakefield      Corn –     314      Beans – 872
West Point    Corn –    314    Beans – 874
Hinton, IA      Corn –      320    Beans – 885

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     315     Beans –    874
Howells        Corn –     315    Beans – 874
Leigh        Corn –    315     Beans –    874
Richland    Corn –     318     Beans – 874

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    321     Beans –    881
Columbus      Corn –      333    Beans – 881
David City              Beans – 878
Mead         Corn –    321    Beans –    881
Schuyler    Corn –    321    Beans – 881
Weston        Corn –     317    Beans – 878
Yanka       Corn –     321

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      333    July – 333

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   323    Beans – 883

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      329      Wheat – 445

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    918        July – 913
Columbus        Corn –     349        July – 347
Fremont        Beans –    913        July – 908
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     327    Beans – 908    Wheat – 410
Wisner           Corn –     318    Beans – 878
Newman Grove        Corn –      327    Beans – 877

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 323          July – 326
Beans – 879       July – 879

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 329
Bloomfield    Corn – 322

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    317    Beans –    873
Osmond      Corn –    317    Beans –    873

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 329             July – 334
Beans – 911           July – 918

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 321           July – 324

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 346     July  – 345

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 910    July – 898

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 322    Beans – 896
Albion          Corn – 331     Beans – 898

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 316    Beans – 875

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 321

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 330    Beans – 870
Laurel          Corn – 323     Beans – 872

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  908

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 918    July – 898

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 333     July – 329

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    326    Beans – 893
Woodbine      Corn –     326    Beans – 893
Missouri Valley    Corn –    327    Beans –    893

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     320     Beans – 887
Whiting        Corn –     320    Beans –    887
Hornick        Corn –     320    Beans –    887

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
