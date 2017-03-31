DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MARCH 31, 2017

03-31-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 326 Beans – 841
Humphrey Corn – 316 Beans – 843
Monroe Corn – 316 Beans – 866
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 316 Beans – 852
Royal Hub Corn – 314 Beans – 852
Wakefield Corn – 313 Beans – 841
West Point Corn – 313 Beans – 843
Hinton, IA Corn – 319 Beans – 856
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 313 Beans – 844
Howells Corn – 313 Beans – 844
Leigh Corn – 313 Beans – 844
Richland Corn – 315 Beans – 844
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 317 Beans – 855
Columbus Corn – 330 Beans – 855
David City Beans – 852
Mead Corn – 317 Beans – 856
Schuyler Corn – 317 Beans – 855
Weston Corn – 313 Beans – 852
Yanka Corn – 317
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 340 July – 333
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 319 Beans – 847
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 321 Wheat – 400
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 886 May – 886
Columbus Corn – 349 July – 350
Fremont Beans – 878 May – 878
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 327 Beans – 873 Wheat – 390
Wisner Corn – 319 Beans – 849
Newman Grove Corn – 319 Beans – 846
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 316 July – 324
Beans – 846 July – 854
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 329
Bloomfield Corn – 317
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 314 Beans – 841
Osmond Corn – 314 Beans – 841
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 324 July – 335
Beans – 873 July – 893
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 314 July – 322
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 344 July – 347
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 878 July – 877
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 325 Beans – 871
Albion Corn – 337 Beans – 866
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 316 Beans – 843
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 316
AgRex
Enola Corn – 319 Beans – 848
Laurel Corn – 316 Beans – 837
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 312 Beans – 866
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 881 July – 877
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 334 July – 330
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 324 Beans – 859
Woodbine Corn – 324 Beans – 859
Missouri Valley Corn – 325 Beans – 859
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 318 Beans – 856
Whiting Corn – 318 Beans – 856
Hornick Corn – 318 Beans – 856
These Prices are subject to change without notice.