class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225994 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MARCH 31, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MARCH 31, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 31, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

03-31-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     326       Beans – 841
Humphrey     Corn –    316    Beans – 843
Monroe      Corn –   316    Beans – 866
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    316    Beans – 852
Royal Hub     Corn –    314    Beans – 852
Wakefield      Corn –     313      Beans – 841
West Point    Corn –    313    Beans – 843
Hinton, IA      Corn –      319    Beans – 856

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     313     Beans –    844
Howells        Corn –     313    Beans – 844
Leigh        Corn –    313     Beans –    844
Richland    Corn –     315     Beans – 844

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    317     Beans –    855
Columbus      Corn –      330    Beans – 855
David City              Beans – 852
Mead         Corn –    317    Beans –    856
Schuyler    Corn –    317    Beans – 855
Weston        Corn –     313    Beans – 852
Yanka       Corn –     317

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      340    July – 333

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   319    Beans – 847

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      321      Wheat – 400

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    886        May – 886
Columbus        Corn –     349        July – 350
Fremont        Beans –    878        May – 878
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     327    Beans – 873    Wheat – 390
Wisner           Corn –     319    Beans – 849
Newman Grove        Corn –      319    Beans – 846

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 316          July – 324
Beans – 846       July – 854

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 329
Bloomfield    Corn – 317

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    314    Beans –    841
Osmond      Corn –    314    Beans –    841

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 324             July – 335
Beans – 873           July – 893

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 314           July – 322

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 344     July  – 347

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 878    July – 877

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 325    Beans – 871
Albion          Corn – 337     Beans – 866

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 316     Beans – 843

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 316

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 319    Beans – 848
Laurel          Corn – 316     Beans – 837

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 312     Beans –  866

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 881    July – 877

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 334     July – 330

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    324    Beans – 859
Woodbine      Corn –     324    Beans – 859
Missouri Valley    Corn –    325    Beans –    859

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     318     Beans – 856
Whiting        Corn –     318    Beans –    856
Hornick        Corn –     318    Beans –    856

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: