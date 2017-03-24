DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MARCH 24, 2017

03-24-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 315 Beans – 870
Humphrey Corn – 304 Beans – 872
Monroe Corn – 304 Beans – 885
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 304 Beans – 875
Royal Hub Corn – 302 Beans – 875
Wakefield Corn – 301 Beans – 870
West Point Corn – 301 Beans – 872
Hinton, IA Corn – 311 Beans – 985
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 301 Beans – 873
Howells Corn – 301 Beans – 873
Leigh Corn – 301 Beans – 873
Richland Corn – 304 Beans – 873
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 309 Beans – 883
Columbus Corn – 318 Beans – 883
David City Beans – 880
Mead Corn – 309 Beans – 884
Schuyler Corn – 309 Beans – 883
Weston Corn – 305 Beans – 880
Yanka Corn – 309
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 331 July – 325
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 312 Beans – 877
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 313 Wheat – 415
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 916 May – 916
Columbus Corn – 338 July – 340
Fremont Beans – 908 May – 908
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 316 Beans – 902 Wheat – 408
Wisner Corn – 300 Beans – 872
Newman Grove Corn – 311 Beans – 871
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 308 July – 316
Beans – 876 July – 883
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 321
Bloomfield Corn – 309
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 306 Beans – 870
Osmond Corn – 306 Beans – 870
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 314 July – 327
Beans – 903 July – 919
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 304 July – 312
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 336 July – 339
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 907 July – 906
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 312 Beans – 900
Albion Corn – 327 Beans – 899
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 308 Beans – 873
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 305
AgRex
Enola Corn – 311 Beans – 878
Laurel Corn – 308 Beans – 866
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 304 Beans – 896
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 910 July – 906
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 326 July – 322
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 313 Beans – 883
Woodbine Corn – 313 Beans – 883
Missouri Valley Corn – 314 Beans – 883
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 308 Beans – 884
Whiting Corn – 308 Beans – 884
Hornick Corn – 308 Beans – 884
These Prices are subject to change without notice.