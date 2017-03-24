class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224470 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MARCH 24, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 24, 2017
03-24-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     315       Beans – 870
Humphrey     Corn –    304    Beans – 872
Monroe      Corn –   304    Beans – 885
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    304    Beans – 875
Royal Hub     Corn –    302    Beans – 875
Wakefield      Corn –     301      Beans – 870
West Point    Corn –    301    Beans – 872
Hinton, IA      Corn –      311    Beans – 985

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     301     Beans –    873
Howells        Corn –     301    Beans – 873
Leigh        Corn –    301     Beans –    873
Richland    Corn –     304     Beans – 873

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    309     Beans –    883
Columbus      Corn –      318    Beans – 883
David City              Beans – 880
Mead         Corn –    309    Beans –    884
Schuyler    Corn –    309    Beans – 883
Weston        Corn –     305    Beans – 880
Yanka       Corn –     309

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      331    July – 325

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   312    Beans – 877

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      313      Wheat – 415

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    916        May – 916
Columbus        Corn –     338        July – 340
Fremont        Beans –    908        May – 908
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     316    Beans – 902    Wheat – 408
Wisner           Corn –     300    Beans – 872
Newman Grove        Corn –      311    Beans – 871

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 308          July – 316
Beans – 876       July – 883

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 321
Bloomfield    Corn – 309

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    306    Beans –    870
Osmond      Corn –    306    Beans –    870

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 314             July – 327
Beans – 903           July – 919

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 304           July – 312

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 336     July  – 339

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 907    July – 906

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 312    Beans – 900
Albion          Corn – 327     Beans – 899

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 308     Beans – 873

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 305

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 311    Beans – 878
Laurel          Corn – 308     Beans – 866

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 304     Beans –  896

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 910    July – 906

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 326     July – 322

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    313    Beans – 883
Woodbine      Corn –     313    Beans – 883
Missouri Valley    Corn –    314    Beans –    883

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     308     Beans – 884
Whiting        Corn –     308    Beans –    884
Hornick        Corn –     308    Beans –    884

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

