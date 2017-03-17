DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MARCH 17, 2017

03-17-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 315 Beans – 893
Humphrey Corn – 312 Beans – 895
Monroe Corn – 312 Beans – 898
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 312 Beans – 898
Royal Hub Corn – 310 Beans – 898
Wakefield Corn – 309 Beans – 893
West Point Corn – 309 Beans – 895
Hinton, IA Corn – 322 Beans – 910
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 310 Beans – 895
Howells Corn – 310 Beans – 895
Leigh Corn – 310 Beans – 895
Richland Corn – 312 Beans – 895
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 314 Beans – 900
Columbus Corn – 325 Beans – 900
David City Beans – 897
Mead Corn – 314 Beans – 901
Schuyler Corn – 314 Beans – 900
Weston Corn – 310 Beans – 897
Yanka Corn – 314
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 335 July – 340
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 317 Beans – 900
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 317 Wheat – 441
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 935 May – 935
Columbus Corn – 346 July – 351
Fremont Beans – 927 May – 927
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 322 Beans – 922 Wheat – 433
Wisner Corn – 310 Beans – 897
Newman Grove Corn – 318 Beans – 896
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 320 July – 327
Beans – 896 July – 903
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 325
Bloomfield Corn – 321
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 315 Beans – 894
Osmond Corn – 315 Beans – 894
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 July – 338
Beans – 924 July – 943
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 310 July – 321
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 345 July – 351
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 930 July – 930
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 323 Beans – 925
Albion Corn – 329 Beans – 918
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 316 Beans – 895
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 310
AgRex
Enola Corn – 323 Beans – 902
Laurel Corn – 320 Beans – 878
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 316 Beans – 920
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 925 July – 930
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 332 July – 333
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 323 Beans – 907
Woodbine Corn – 323 Beans – 907
Missouri Valley Corn – 324 Beans – 907
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 317 Beans – 908
Whiting Corn – 317 Beans – 908
Hornick Corn – 317 Beans – 908
These Prices are subject to change without notice.