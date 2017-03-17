class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222908 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY MARCH 17, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 17, 2017
03-17-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     315       Beans – 893
Humphrey     Corn –    312    Beans – 895
Monroe      Corn –   312    Beans – 898
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    312    Beans – 898
Royal Hub     Corn –    310    Beans – 898
Wakefield      Corn –     309      Beans – 893
West Point    Corn –    309    Beans – 895
Hinton, IA      Corn –      322    Beans – 910

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     310     Beans –    895
Howells        Corn –     310    Beans – 895
Leigh        Corn –    310     Beans –    895
Richland    Corn –     312     Beans – 895

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    314     Beans –    900
Columbus      Corn –      325    Beans – 900
David City              Beans – 897
Mead         Corn –    314    Beans –    901
Schuyler    Corn –    314    Beans – 900
Weston        Corn –     310    Beans – 897
Yanka       Corn –     314

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      335    July – 340

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   317    Beans – 900

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      317      Wheat – 441

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    935        May – 935
Columbus        Corn –     346        July – 351
Fremont        Beans –    927        May – 927
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     322    Beans – 922    Wheat – 433
Wisner           Corn –     310    Beans – 897
Newman Grove        Corn –      318    Beans – 896

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 320          July – 327
Beans – 896       July – 903

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 325
Bloomfield    Corn – 321

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    315    Beans –    894
Osmond      Corn –    315    Beans –    894

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 325             July – 338
Beans – 924           July – 943

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 310            July – 321

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 345     July  – 351

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 930    July – 930

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 323    Beans – 925
Albion          Corn – 329     Beans – 918

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 316     Beans – 895

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 310

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 323    Beans – 902
Laurel          Corn – 320     Beans – 878

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 316     Beans –  920

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 925    July – 930

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 332     July – 333

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    323    Beans – 907
Woodbine      Corn –     323    Beans – 907
Missouri Valley    Corn –    324    Beans –    907

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     317     Beans – 908
Whiting        Corn –     317    Beans –    908
Hornick        Corn –     317    Beans –    908

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
