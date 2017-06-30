DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 30, 2017

06-30-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 325 Beans – 856
Humphrey Corn – 322 Beans – 863
Monroe Corn – 322 Beans – 866
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 322 Beans – 866
Royal Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 862
Wakefield Corn – 320 Beans – 856
West Point Corn – 319 Beans – 863
Hinton, IA Corn – 325 Beans – 876
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 320 Beans – 863
Howells Corn – 320 Beans – 863
Leigh Corn – 320 Beans – 863
Richland Corn – 323 Beans – 863
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 323 Beans – 868
Columbus Corn – 340 Beans – 868
David City Beans – 865
Mead Corn – 323 Beans – 868
Schuyler Corn – 322 Beans – 868
Weston Corn – 318 Beans – 865
Yanka Corn – 322
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 332 NC – 343
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 328 Beans – 869
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 Wheat NC – 548
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 904 NC – 900
Columbus Corn – 345 NC – 367
Fremont Beans – 899 NC – 895
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 326 Beans – 894 Wheat NC – 539
Wisner Corn – 320 Beans – 862
Newman Grove Corn – 332 Beans – 866
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NA NC – 340
Beans – NA NC – 860
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 328
Bloomfield Corn – 319
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 321 Beans – 855
Osmond Corn – 321 Beans – 855
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 336 NC – 342
Beans – 899 NC – 875
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 325 NC – 337
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 339 NC – 364
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 904 NC – 884
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 327 Beans – 880
Albion Corn – 335 Beans – 875
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 322 Beans – 869
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 323
AgRex
Enola Corn – 336 Beans – 855
Laurel Corn – 331 Beans – 867
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 897 Wheat NC – 502
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 903 NC – 889
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 331 NC – 347
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 320 Beans – 872
Woodbine Corn – 320 Beans – 872
Missouri Valley Corn – 321 Beans – 872
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 323 Beans – 875
Whiting Corn – 323 Beans – 875
Hornick Corn – 323 Beans – 875
These Prices are subject to change without notice.