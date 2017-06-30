class="post-template-default single single-post postid-245446 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 30, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 30, 2017
06-30-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     325       Beans – 856
Humphrey     Corn –    322    Beans – 863
Monroe      Corn –   322    Beans – 866
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    322    Beans – 866
Royal Hub     Corn –    319    Beans – 862
Wakefield      Corn –     320      Beans – 856
West Point    Corn –    319    Beans – 863
Hinton, IA      Corn –      325    Beans – 876

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     320     Beans –    863
Howells        Corn –     320    Beans – 863
Leigh        Corn –    320     Beans –    863
Richland    Corn –     323     Beans – 863

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    323     Beans –    868
Columbus      Corn –      340    Beans – 868
David City              Beans – 865
Mead         Corn –    323    Beans –    868
Schuyler    Corn –    322    Beans – 868
Weston        Corn –     318    Beans – 865
Yanka       Corn –     322

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      332    NC – 343

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   328    Beans – 869

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      330      Wheat NC – 548

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    904        NC – 900
Columbus        Corn –     345        NC – 367
Fremont        Beans –    899        NC – 895
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     326    Beans – 894    Wheat NC – 539
Wisner           Corn –     320    Beans – 862
Newman Grove        Corn –      332    Beans – 866

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – NA          NC – 340
Beans – NA       NC – 860

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 328
Bloomfield    Corn – 319

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    321    Beans –    855
Osmond      Corn –    321    Beans –    855

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 336             NC – 342
Beans – 899           NC – 875

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 325           NC – 337

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 339     NC  – 364

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 904    NC – 884

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 327    Beans – 880
Albion          Corn – 335     Beans – 875

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 322    Beans – 869

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 323

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 336    Beans – 855
Laurel          Corn – 331     Beans – 867

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  897      Wheat NC – 502

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 903    NC – 889

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 331     NC – 347

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    320    Beans – 872
Woodbine      Corn –     320    Beans – 872
Missouri Valley    Corn –    321    Beans –    872

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     323     Beans – 875
Whiting        Corn –     323    Beans –    875
Hornick        Corn –     323    Beans –    875

