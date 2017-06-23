class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244124 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 23, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 23, 2017
06-23-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     307       Beans – 818
Humphrey     Corn –    309    Beans – 821
Monroe      Corn –   309    Beans – 836
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    309    Beans – 824
Royal Hub     Corn –    306    Beans – 824
Wakefield      Corn –     307      Beans – 818
West Point    Corn –    306    Beans – 821
Hinton, IA      Corn –      312    Beans – 834

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     307     Beans –    822
Howells        Corn –     307    Beans – 822
Leigh        Corn –    307     Beans –    822
Richland    Corn –     310     Beans – 822

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    313     Beans –    829
Columbus      Corn –      329    Beans – 829
David City              Beans – 826
Mead         Corn –    313    Beans –    829
Schuyler    Corn –    312    Beans – 829
Weston        Corn –     308    Beans – 826
Yanka       Corn –     312

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      317    NC – 325

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   315    Beans – 832

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      307      Wheat NC – 492

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    867        NC – 856
Columbus        Corn –     332        NC – 350
Fremont        Beans –    862        NC – 851
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     313    Beans – 856    Wheat NC – 487
Wisner           Corn –     306    Beans – 823
Newman Grove        Corn –      311    Beans – 820

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 308          NC – 323
Beans – 830       NC – 815

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 315
Bloomfield    Corn – 306

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    305    Beans –    818
Osmond      Corn –    305    Beans –    818

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 318             NC – 325
Beans – 859           NC – 831

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 308           NC – 320

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 324     NC  – 347

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 866    NC – 841

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 314    Beans – 842
Albion          Corn – 319     Beans – 836

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 304    Beans – 831

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 306

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 318    Beans – 817
Laurel          Corn – 304     Beans – 802

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  845      Wheat NC – 455

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 864    NC – 846

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 308     NC – 330

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    308    Beans – 835
Woodbine      Corn –     308    Beans – 835
Missouri Valley    Corn –    309    Beans –    835

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     307     Beans – 834
Whiting        Corn –     307    Beans –    834
Hornick        Corn –     307    Beans –    834

