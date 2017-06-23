DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 23, 2017

06-23-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 307 Beans – 818
Humphrey Corn – 309 Beans – 821
Monroe Corn – 309 Beans – 836
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 309 Beans – 824
Royal Hub Corn – 306 Beans – 824
Wakefield Corn – 307 Beans – 818
West Point Corn – 306 Beans – 821
Hinton, IA Corn – 312 Beans – 834
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 307 Beans – 822
Howells Corn – 307 Beans – 822
Leigh Corn – 307 Beans – 822
Richland Corn – 310 Beans – 822
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 313 Beans – 829
Columbus Corn – 329 Beans – 829
David City Beans – 826
Mead Corn – 313 Beans – 829
Schuyler Corn – 312 Beans – 829
Weston Corn – 308 Beans – 826
Yanka Corn – 312
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 317 NC – 325
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 315 Beans – 832
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 307 Wheat NC – 492
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 867 NC – 856
Columbus Corn – 332 NC – 350
Fremont Beans – 862 NC – 851
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 313 Beans – 856 Wheat NC – 487
Wisner Corn – 306 Beans – 823
Newman Grove Corn – 311 Beans – 820
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 308 NC – 323
Beans – 830 NC – 815
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 315
Bloomfield Corn – 306
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 305 Beans – 818
Osmond Corn – 305 Beans – 818
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 318 NC – 325
Beans – 859 NC – 831
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 308 NC – 320
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 324 NC – 347
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 866 NC – 841
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 314 Beans – 842
Albion Corn – 319 Beans – 836
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 304 Beans – 831
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 306
AgRex
Enola Corn – 318 Beans – 817
Laurel Corn – 304 Beans – 802
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 845 Wheat NC – 455
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 864 NC – 846
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 308 NC – 330
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 308 Beans – 835
Woodbine Corn – 308 Beans – 835
Missouri Valley Corn – 309 Beans – 835
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 307 Beans – 834
Whiting Corn – 307 Beans – 834
Hornick Corn – 307 Beans – 834
These Prices are subject to change without notice.