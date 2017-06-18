DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 16, 2017

06-16-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 333 Beans – 853
Humphrey Corn – 333 Beans – 856
Monroe Corn – 333 Beans – 871
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 333 Beans – 859
Royal Hub Corn – 330 Beans – 859
Wakefield Corn – 331 Beans – 853
West Point Corn – 330 Beans – 856
Hinton, IA Corn – 336 Beans – 869
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 330 Beans – 856
Howells Corn – 330 Beans – 856
Leigh Corn – 330 Beans – 856
Richland Corn – 333 Beans – 856
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 336 Beans – 860
Columbus Corn – 353 Beans – 860
David City Beans – 857
Mead Corn – 336 Beans – 860
Schuyler Corn – 335 Beans – 860
Weston Corn – 331 Beans – 857
Yanka Corn – 335
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 343 NC – 353
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 338 Beans – 866
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 334 Wheat NC – 501
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 901 NC – 890
Columbus Corn – 358 NC – 370
Fremont Beans – 896 NC – 885
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 340 Beans – 889 Wheat NC – 453
Wisner Corn – 333 Beans – 856
Newman Grove Corn – 338 Beans – 852
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 331 NC – 350
Beans – 859 NC – 854
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 341
Bloomfield Corn – 332
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 331 Beans – 852
Osmond Corn – 331 Beans – 852
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 347 NC – 352
Beans – 893 NC – 870
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 333 NC – 347
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 349 NC – 374
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 896 NC – 880
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 339 Beans – 877
Albion Corn – 343 Beans – 871
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 329 Beans – 861
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 334
AgRex
Enola Corn – 340 Beans – 851
Laurel Corn – 330 Beans – 837
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 879 Wheat NC – 464
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 899 NC – 865
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 339 NC – 357
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 334 Beans – 869
Woodbine Corn – 334 Beans – 869
Missouri Valley Corn – 335 Beans – 869
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 334 Beans – 869
Whiting Corn – 334 Beans – 869
Hornick Corn – 334 Beans – 869
These Prices are subject to change without notice.