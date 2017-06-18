class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242911 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 16, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 18, 2017
06-16-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     333       Beans – 853
Humphrey     Corn –    333    Beans – 856
Monroe      Corn –   333    Beans – 871
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    333    Beans – 859
Royal Hub     Corn –    330    Beans – 859
Wakefield      Corn –     331      Beans – 853
West Point    Corn –    330    Beans – 856
Hinton, IA      Corn –      336    Beans – 869

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     330     Beans –    856
Howells        Corn –     330    Beans – 856
Leigh        Corn –    330     Beans –    856
Richland    Corn –     333     Beans – 856

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    336     Beans –    860
Columbus      Corn –      353    Beans – 860
David City              Beans – 857
Mead         Corn –    336    Beans –    860
Schuyler    Corn –    335    Beans – 860
Weston        Corn –     331    Beans – 857
Yanka       Corn –     335

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      343    NC – 353

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   338    Beans – 866

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      334      Wheat NC – 501

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    901        NC – 890
Columbus        Corn –     358        NC – 370
Fremont        Beans –    896        NC – 885
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     340    Beans – 889    Wheat NC – 453
Wisner           Corn –     333    Beans – 856
Newman Grove        Corn –      338    Beans – 852

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 331          NC – 350
Beans – 859       NC – 854

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 341
Bloomfield    Corn – 332

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    331    Beans –    852
Osmond      Corn –    331    Beans –    852

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 347             NC – 352
Beans – 893           NC – 870

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 333           NC – 347

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 349     NC  – 374

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 896    NC – 880

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 339    Beans – 877
Albion          Corn – 343     Beans – 871

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 329    Beans – 861

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 334

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 340    Beans – 851
Laurel          Corn – 330     Beans – 837

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  879      Wheat NC – 464

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 899    NC – 865

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 339     NC – 357

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    334    Beans – 869
Woodbine      Corn –     334    Beans – 869
Missouri Valley    Corn –    335    Beans –    869

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     334     Beans – 869
Whiting        Corn –     334    Beans –    869
Hornick        Corn –     334    Beans –    869

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

