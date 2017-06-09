DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 09, 2017

06-09-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 338 Beans – 852
Humphrey Corn – 336 Beans – 855
Monroe Corn – 336 Beans – 858
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 336 Beans – 858
Royal Hub Corn – 333 Beans – 859
Wakefield Corn – 334 Beans – 852
West Point Corn – 333 Beans – 855
Hinton, IA Corn – 339 Beans – 871
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 334 Beans – 856
Howells Corn – 334 Beans – 856
Leigh Corn – 334 Beans – 856
Richland Corn – 335 Beans – 856
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 335 Beans – 859
Columbus Corn – 352 Beans – 859
David City Beans – 856
Mead Corn – 335 Beans – 859
Schuyler Corn – 334 Beans – 859
Weston Corn – 330 Beans – 856
Yanka Corn – 334
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 349 NC – 356
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 339 Beans – 862
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 338 Wheat NC – 446
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 897 NC – 888
Columbus Corn – 361 NC – 384
Fremont Beans – 892 NC – 883
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 343 Beans – 881 Wheat NC – 431
Wisner Corn – 336 Beans – 856
Newman Grove Corn – 341 Beans – 854
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 333 NC – 359
Beans – 857 NC – 852
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 345
Bloomfield Corn – 336
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 335 Beans – 853
Osmond Corn – 335 Beans – 853
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 346 NC – 356
Beans – 890 NC – 868
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 338 NC – 351
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 354 NC – 378
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 893 NC – 878
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 342 Beans – 877
Albion Corn – 346 Beans – 873
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 331 Beans – 857
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 345
AgRex
Enola Corn – 334 Beans – 839
Laurel Corn – 344 Beans – 847
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 882 Wheat NC – 442
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 897 NC – 883
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 341 NC – 361
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 338 Beans – 869
Woodbine Corn – 338 Beans – 869
Missouri Valley Corn – 339 Beans – 869
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 334 Beans – 868
Whiting Corn – 334 Beans – 868
Hornick Corn – 334 Beans – 868
