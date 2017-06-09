class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241414 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 09, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 9, 2017
06-09-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     338       Beans – 852
Humphrey     Corn –    336    Beans – 855
Monroe      Corn –   336    Beans – 858
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    336    Beans – 858
Royal Hub     Corn –    333    Beans – 859
Wakefield      Corn –     334      Beans – 852
West Point    Corn –    333    Beans – 855
Hinton, IA      Corn –      339    Beans – 871

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     334     Beans –    856
Howells        Corn –     334    Beans – 856
Leigh        Corn –    334     Beans –    856
Richland    Corn –     335     Beans – 856

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    335     Beans –    859
Columbus      Corn –      352    Beans – 859
David City              Beans – 856
Mead         Corn –    335    Beans –    859
Schuyler    Corn –    334    Beans – 859
Weston        Corn –     330    Beans – 856
Yanka       Corn –     334

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      349    NC – 356

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   339    Beans – 862

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      338      Wheat NC – 446

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    897        NC – 888
Columbus        Corn –     361        NC – 384
Fremont        Beans –    892        NC – 883
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     343    Beans – 881    Wheat NC – 431
Wisner           Corn –     336    Beans – 856
Newman Grove        Corn –      341    Beans – 854

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 333          NC – 359
Beans – 857       NC – 852

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 345
Bloomfield    Corn – 336

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    335    Beans –    853
Osmond      Corn –    335    Beans –    853

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 346             NC – 356
Beans – 890           NC – 868

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 338           NC – 351

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 354     NC  – 378

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 893    NC – 878

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 342    Beans – 877
Albion          Corn – 346     Beans – 873

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 331    Beans – 857

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 345

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 334    Beans – 839
Laurel          Corn – 344     Beans – 847

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  882      Wheat NC – 442

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 897    NC – 883

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 341     NC – 361

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    338    Beans – 869
Woodbine      Corn –     338    Beans – 869
Missouri Valley    Corn –    339    Beans –    869

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     334     Beans – 868
Whiting        Corn –     334    Beans –    868
Hornick        Corn –     334    Beans –    868

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

