DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 02, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 02, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 2, 2017
06-02-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     325       Beans – 830
Humphrey     Corn –    324    Beans – 833
Monroe      Corn –   324    Beans – 836
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    324    Beans – 836
Royal Hub     Corn –    320    Beans – 836
Wakefield      Corn –     321      Beans – 830
West Point    Corn –    321    Beans – 833
Hinton, IA      Corn –      327    Beans – 856

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     322     Beans –    833
Howells        Corn –     322    Beans – 833
Leigh        Corn –    322     Beans –    833
Richland    Corn –     325     Beans – 833

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    324     Beans –    838
Columbus      Corn –      337    Beans – 838
David City              Beans – 835
Mead         Corn –    324    Beans –    838
Schuyler    Corn –    323    Beans – 838
Weston        Corn –     319    Beans – 835
Yanka       Corn –     323

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      339    NC – 348

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   326    Beans – 841

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      330      Wheat NC – 428

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    876        NC – 865
Columbus        Corn –     352        NC – 369
Fremont        Beans –    871        NC – 860
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     333    Beans – 868    Wheat NC – 412
Wisner           Corn –     324    Beans – 836
Newman Grove        Corn –      328    Beans – 834

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 327          NC – 341
Beans – 836       NC – 831

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 333
Bloomfield    Corn – 328

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    323    Beans –    827
Osmond      Corn –    323    Beans –    827

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 337             NC – 341
Beans – 869           NC – 845

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 325           NC – 336

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 344     NC  – 365

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 871    NC – 855

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 327    Beans – 857
Albion          Corn – 335     Beans – 853

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 325    Beans – 834

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 330

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 333    Beans – 826
Laurel          Corn – 326     Beans – 819

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  861      Wheat NC – 424

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 876    July – 860

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 330     July – 351

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    327    Beans – 848
Woodbine      Corn –     327    Beans – 848
Missouri Valley    Corn –    328    Beans –    848

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     326     Beans – 848
Whiting        Corn –     326    Beans –    848
Hornick        Corn –     326    Beans –    848

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
