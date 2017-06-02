DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JUNE 02, 2017

06-02-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 325 Beans – 830
Humphrey Corn – 324 Beans – 833
Monroe Corn – 324 Beans – 836
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 324 Beans – 836
Royal Hub Corn – 320 Beans – 836
Wakefield Corn – 321 Beans – 830
West Point Corn – 321 Beans – 833
Hinton, IA Corn – 327 Beans – 856
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 322 Beans – 833
Howells Corn – 322 Beans – 833
Leigh Corn – 322 Beans – 833
Richland Corn – 325 Beans – 833
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 324 Beans – 838
Columbus Corn – 337 Beans – 838
David City Beans – 835
Mead Corn – 324 Beans – 838
Schuyler Corn – 323 Beans – 838
Weston Corn – 319 Beans – 835
Yanka Corn – 323
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 339 NC – 348
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 326 Beans – 841
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 Wheat NC – 428
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 876 NC – 865
Columbus Corn – 352 NC – 369
Fremont Beans – 871 NC – 860
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 333 Beans – 868 Wheat NC – 412
Wisner Corn – 324 Beans – 836
Newman Grove Corn – 328 Beans – 834
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 327 NC – 341
Beans – 836 NC – 831
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 333
Bloomfield Corn – 328
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 323 Beans – 827
Osmond Corn – 323 Beans – 827
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 337 NC – 341
Beans – 869 NC – 845
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 325 NC – 336
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 344 NC – 365
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 871 NC – 855
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 327 Beans – 857
Albion Corn – 335 Beans – 853
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 325 Beans – 834
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 330
AgRex
Enola Corn – 333 Beans – 826
Laurel Corn – 326 Beans – 819
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 861 Wheat NC – 424
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 876 July – 860
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 330 July – 351
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 327 Beans – 848
Woodbine Corn – 327 Beans – 848
Missouri Valley Corn – 328 Beans – 848
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 326 Beans – 848
Whiting Corn – 326 Beans – 848
Hornick Corn – 326 Beans – 848
