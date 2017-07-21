class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249323 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JULY 21, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JULY 21, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 21, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

07-21-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     337       Beans – 927
Humphrey     Corn –    325    Beans – 930
Monroe      Corn –   325    Beans – 933
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    325    Beans – 930
Royal Hub     Corn –    322    Beans – 927
Wakefield      Corn –     323      Beans – 924
West Point    Corn –    322    Beans – 924
Hinton, IA      Corn –      326    Beans – 939

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     322     Beans –    927
Howells        Corn –     322    Beans – 927
Leigh        Corn –    322    Beans –    927
Richland    Corn –     325     Beans – 927

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    327     Beans –    933
Columbus      Corn –      344    Beans – 933
David City              Beans – 930
Mead         Corn –    327    Beans –    933
Schuyler    Corn –    330    Beans – 933
Weston        Corn –     322    Beans – 930
Yanka       Corn –     326

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      334    NC – 346

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   329    Beans – 931

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      319      Wheat NC – 507

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    966        NC – 967
Columbus        Corn –     346        NC – 369
Fremont        Beans –    961        NC – 962
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     329    Beans – 956    Wheat NC – 506
Wisner           Corn –     322    Beans – 924
Newman Grove        Corn –      324    Beans – 933

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 324         NC – 344
Beans -929       NC – 927

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 330
Bloomfield    Corn – 323

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    322    Beans –    927
Osmond      Corn –    322    Beans –    927

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 335             NC – 344
Beans – 964           NC – 942

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 324           NC – 338

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 347     NC  – 365

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 959    NC – 952

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 325    Beans – 949
Albion          Corn – 343     Beans – 941

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 316    Beans – 922

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 320

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 331    Beans – 917
Laurel          Corn – 322     Beans – 929

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  959      Wheat NC – 489

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 964    NC – 957

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 330     NC – 349

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    324    Beans – 937
Woodbine      Corn –     324    Beans – 937
Missouri Valley    Corn –    325    Beans –    937

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     322     Beans – 937
Whiting        Corn –     322    Beans –    937
Hornick        Corn –     322    Beans –    937

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: