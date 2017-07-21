DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JULY 21, 2017

07-21-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 337 Beans – 927
Humphrey Corn – 325 Beans – 930
Monroe Corn – 325 Beans – 933
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 325 Beans – 930
Royal Hub Corn – 322 Beans – 927
Wakefield Corn – 323 Beans – 924
West Point Corn – 322 Beans – 924
Hinton, IA Corn – 326 Beans – 939
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 322 Beans – 927
Howells Corn – 322 Beans – 927
Leigh Corn – 322 Beans – 927
Richland Corn – 325 Beans – 927
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 327 Beans – 933
Columbus Corn – 344 Beans – 933
David City Beans – 930
Mead Corn – 327 Beans – 933
Schuyler Corn – 330 Beans – 933
Weston Corn – 322 Beans – 930
Yanka Corn – 326
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 334 NC – 346
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 329 Beans – 931
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 319 Wheat NC – 507
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 966 NC – 967
Columbus Corn – 346 NC – 369
Fremont Beans – 961 NC – 962
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 329 Beans – 956 Wheat NC – 506
Wisner Corn – 322 Beans – 924
Newman Grove Corn – 324 Beans – 933
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 324 NC – 344
Beans -929 NC – 927
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 330
Bloomfield Corn – 323
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 322 Beans – 927
Osmond Corn – 322 Beans – 927
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 335 NC – 344
Beans – 964 NC – 942
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 324 NC – 338
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 347 NC – 365
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 959 NC – 952
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 325 Beans – 949
Albion Corn – 343 Beans – 941
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 316 Beans – 922
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 320
AgRex
Enola Corn – 331 Beans – 917
Laurel Corn – 322 Beans – 929
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 959 Wheat NC – 489
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 964 NC – 957
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 330 NC – 349
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 324 Beans – 937
Woodbine Corn – 324 Beans – 937
Missouri Valley Corn – 325 Beans – 937
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 322 Beans – 937
Whiting Corn – 322 Beans – 937
Hornick Corn – 322 Beans – 937
