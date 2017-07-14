class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247882 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JULY 14, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 14, 2017
07-14-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     324       Beans – 904
Humphrey     Corn –    318    Beans – 907
Monroe      Corn –   318    Beans – 910
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    318    Beans – 910
Royal Hub     Corn –    315    Beans – 910
Wakefield      Corn –     316      Beans – 904
West Point    Corn –    315    Beans – 907
Hinton, IA      Corn –      319    Beans – 919

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     315     Beans –    907
Howells        Corn –     315    Beans – 907
Leigh        Corn –    315    Beans –    907
Richland    Corn –     317     Beans – 907

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    321     Beans –    911
Columbus      Corn –      339    Beans – 911
David City              Beans – 908
Mead         Corn –    321    Beans –    911
Schuyler    Corn –    320    Beans – 911
Weston        Corn –     316    Beans – 908
Yanka       Corn –     320

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      327    NC – 339

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   323    Beans – 911

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      330      Wheat NC – 563

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    946        NC – 947
Columbus        Corn –     341        NC – 365
Fremont        Beans –    941        NC – 942
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     326    Beans – 936    Wheat NC – 523
Wisner           Corn –     318    Beans – 904
Newman Grove        Corn –      321    Beans – 904

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 318         NC – 340
Beans -909       NC – 907

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 326
Bloomfield    Corn – 319

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    317    Beans –    903
Osmond      Corn –    317    Beans –    903

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 332             NC – 340
Beans – 941           NC – 922

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 320           NC – 334

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 344     NC  – 361

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 945    NC – 931

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 322    Beans – 926
Albion          Corn – 336     Beans – 919

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 316    Beans – 910

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 320

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 327    Beans – 897
Laurel          Corn – 318     Beans – 909

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  939      Wheat NC – 489

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 936    NC – 944

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 326     NC – 345

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    320    Beans – 917
Woodbine      Corn –     320    Beans – 917
Missouri Valley    Corn –    321    Beans –    917

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     316     Beans – 915
Whiting        Corn –     316    Beans –    915
Hornick        Corn –     316    Beans –    915

