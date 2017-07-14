DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JULY 14, 2017

07-14-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 324 Beans – 904
Humphrey Corn – 318 Beans – 907
Monroe Corn – 318 Beans – 910
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 318 Beans – 910
Royal Hub Corn – 315 Beans – 910
Wakefield Corn – 316 Beans – 904
West Point Corn – 315 Beans – 907
Hinton, IA Corn – 319 Beans – 919
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 315 Beans – 907
Howells Corn – 315 Beans – 907
Leigh Corn – 315 Beans – 907
Richland Corn – 317 Beans – 907
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 321 Beans – 911
Columbus Corn – 339 Beans – 911
David City Beans – 908
Mead Corn – 321 Beans – 911
Schuyler Corn – 320 Beans – 911
Weston Corn – 316 Beans – 908
Yanka Corn – 320
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 327 NC – 339
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 323 Beans – 911
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 330 Wheat NC – 563
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 946 NC – 947
Columbus Corn – 341 NC – 365
Fremont Beans – 941 NC – 942
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 326 Beans – 936 Wheat NC – 523
Wisner Corn – 318 Beans – 904
Newman Grove Corn – 321 Beans – 904
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 318 NC – 340
Beans -909 NC – 907
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 326
Bloomfield Corn – 319
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 317 Beans – 903
Osmond Corn – 317 Beans – 903
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 332 NC – 340
Beans – 941 NC – 922
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 320 NC – 334
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 344 NC – 361
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 945 NC – 931
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 322 Beans – 926
Albion Corn – 336 Beans – 919
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 316 Beans – 910
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 320
AgRex
Enola Corn – 327 Beans – 897
Laurel Corn – 318 Beans – 909
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 939 Wheat NC – 489
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 936 NC – 944
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 326 NC – 345
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 320 Beans – 917
Woodbine Corn – 320 Beans – 917
Missouri Valley Corn – 321 Beans – 917
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 316 Beans – 915
Whiting Corn – 316 Beans – 915
Hornick Corn – 316 Beans – 915
