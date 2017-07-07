class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246579 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JULY 07, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 7, 2017
07-07-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     340       Beans – 916
Humphrey     Corn –    334    Beans – 919
Monroe      Corn –   334    Beans – 922
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    334    Beans – 922
Royal Hub     Corn –    331    Beans – 922
Wakefield      Corn –     332      Beans – 916
West Point    Corn –    331    Beans – 919
Hinton, IA      Corn –      337    Beans – 931

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     332     Beans –    919
Howells        Corn –     332    Beans – 919
Leigh        Corn –    332     Beans –    919
Richland    Corn –     334     Beans – 919

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    335     Beans –    923
Columbus      Corn –      354    Beans – 923
David City              Beans – 920
Mead         Corn –    335    Beans –    923
Schuyler    Corn –    334    Beans – 923
Weston        Corn –     330    Beans – 920
Yanka       Corn –     334

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      345    NC – 354

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   337    Beans – 923

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      332      Wheat NC – 563

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    958        NC – 961
Columbus        Corn –     358        NC – 380
Fremont        Beans –    953        NC – 956
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     337    Beans – 948    Wheat NC – 553
Wisner           Corn –     334    Beans – 916
Newman Grove        Corn –      341    Beans – 916

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 338         NC – 355
Beans -921       NC – 921

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 345
Bloomfield    Corn – 336

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    335    Beans –    905
Osmond      Corn –    335    Beans –    905

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 346             NC – 355
Beans – 953           NC – 936

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 336           NC – 350

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 354     NC  – 376

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 957    NC – 945

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 340    Beans – 941
Albion          Corn – 345     Beans – 933

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 330    Beans – 922

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 332

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 346    Beans – 909
Laurel          Corn – 338     Beans – 921

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  951      Wheat NC – 517

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 956    NC – 950

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 343     NC – 360

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    333    Beans – 929
Woodbine      Corn –     333    Beans – 929
Missouri Valley    Corn –    334    Beans –    929

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     332     Beans – 927
Whiting        Corn –     332    Beans –    927
Hornick        Corn –     332    Beans –    927

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
