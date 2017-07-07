DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY JULY 07, 2017

07-07-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 340 Beans – 916
Humphrey Corn – 334 Beans – 919
Monroe Corn – 334 Beans – 922
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 334 Beans – 922
Royal Hub Corn – 331 Beans – 922
Wakefield Corn – 332 Beans – 916
West Point Corn – 331 Beans – 919
Hinton, IA Corn – 337 Beans – 931
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 332 Beans – 919
Howells Corn – 332 Beans – 919
Leigh Corn – 332 Beans – 919
Richland Corn – 334 Beans – 919
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 335 Beans – 923
Columbus Corn – 354 Beans – 923
David City Beans – 920
Mead Corn – 335 Beans – 923
Schuyler Corn – 334 Beans – 923
Weston Corn – 330 Beans – 920
Yanka Corn – 334
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 345 NC – 354
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 337 Beans – 923
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 332 Wheat NC – 563
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 958 NC – 961
Columbus Corn – 358 NC – 380
Fremont Beans – 953 NC – 956
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 337 Beans – 948 Wheat NC – 553
Wisner Corn – 334 Beans – 916
Newman Grove Corn – 341 Beans – 916
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 338 NC – 355
Beans -921 NC – 921
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 345
Bloomfield Corn – 336
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 335 Beans – 905
Osmond Corn – 335 Beans – 905
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 346 NC – 355
Beans – 953 NC – 936
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 336 NC – 350
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 354 NC – 376
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 957 NC – 945
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 340 Beans – 941
Albion Corn – 345 Beans – 933
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 330 Beans – 922
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 332
AgRex
Enola Corn – 346 Beans – 909
Laurel Corn – 338 Beans – 921
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 951 Wheat NC – 517
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 956 NC – 950
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 343 NC – 360
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 333 Beans – 929
Woodbine Corn – 333 Beans – 929
Missouri Valley Corn – 334 Beans – 929
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 332 Beans – 927
Whiting Corn – 332 Beans – 927
Hornick Corn – 332 Beans – 927
