DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY AUGUST 11, 2017

08-11-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 325 Beans – 850
Humphrey Corn – 313 Beans – 853
Monroe Corn – 313 Beans – 856
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 313 Beans – 853
Royal Hub Corn – 310 Beans – 853
Wakefield Corn – 311 Beans – 847
West Point Corn – 310 Beans – 847
Hinton, IA Corn – 314 Beans – 862
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 311 Beans – 850
Howells Corn – 311 Beans – 850
Leigh Corn – 311 Beans – 850
Richland Corn – 314 Beans – 850
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 316 Beans – 855
Columbus Corn – 333 Beans – 855
David City Beans – 852
Mead Corn – 315 Beans – 855
Schuyler Corn – 323 Beans – 855
Weston Corn – 312 Beans – 852
Yanka Corn – 315
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 318 NC – 326
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 318 Beans – 857
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 309 Wheat NC – 461
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 897 NC – 890
Columbus Corn – 334 NC – 350
Fremont Beans – 887 NC – 885
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 315 Beans – 982 Wheat NC – 451
Wisner Corn – 312 Beans – 853
Newman Grove Corn – 314 Beans – 865
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 315 NC – 325
Beans -852 NC – 850
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 323
Bloomfield Corn – 313
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 312 Beans – 853
Osmond Corn – 312 Beans – 853
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 321 NC – 325
Beans – 987 NC – 860
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 316 NC – 320
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 309 Beans – 853
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 335 NC – 349
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 868 NC – 875
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 320 Beans – 875
Albion Corn – 335 Beans – 868
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 300 Beans – 850
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 311
AgRex
Enola Corn – 315 Beans – 847
Laurel Corn – 315 Beans – 855
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 883
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 900 NC – 880
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 322 NC – 330
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 313 Beans – 873
Woodbine Corn – 313 Beans – 873
Missouri Valley Corn – 314 Beans – 873
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 311 Beans – 863
Whiting Corn – 311 Beans – 863
Hornick Corn – 311 Beans – 863
These Prices are subject to change without notice.