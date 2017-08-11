class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253290 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY AUGUST 11, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY AUGUST 11, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | August 11, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

08-11-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     325       Beans – 850
Humphrey     Corn –    313    Beans – 853
Monroe      Corn –   313    Beans – 856
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    313    Beans – 853
Royal Hub     Corn –    310    Beans – 853
Wakefield      Corn –     311      Beans – 847
West Point    Corn –    310    Beans – 847
Hinton, IA      Corn –      314    Beans – 862

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     311     Beans –    850
Howells        Corn –     311    Beans – 850
Leigh        Corn –    311     Beans –    850
Richland    Corn –     314     Beans – 850

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    316     Beans –    855
Columbus      Corn –      333    Beans – 855
David City              Beans – 852
Mead         Corn –    315    Beans –    855
Schuyler    Corn –    323    Beans – 855
Weston        Corn –     312    Beans – 852
Yanka       Corn –     315

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      318    NC – 326

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   318    Beans – 857

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      309      Wheat NC – 461

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    897        NC – 890
Columbus        Corn –     334        NC – 350
Fremont        Beans –    887        NC – 885
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     315    Beans – 982    Wheat NC – 451
Wisner           Corn –     312    Beans – 853
Newman Grove        Corn –      314    Beans – 865

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 315         NC – 325
Beans -852       NC – 850

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 323
Bloomfield    Corn – 313

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    312    Beans –    853
Osmond      Corn –    312    Beans –    853

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 321             NC – 325
Beans – 987           NC – 860

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 316           NC – 320

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 309      Beans – 853

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 335     NC  – 349

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 868    NC – 875

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 320    Beans – 875
Albion          Corn – 335     Beans – 868

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 300    Beans – 850

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 311

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 315    Beans – 847
Laurel          Corn – 315     Beans – 855

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  883

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 900    NC – 880

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 322     NC – 330

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    313    Beans – 873
Woodbine      Corn –     313    Beans – 873
Missouri Valley    Corn –    314    Beans –    873

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     311     Beans – 863
Whiting        Corn –     311    Beans –    863
Hornick        Corn –     311    Beans –    863

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: