DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY AUGUST 04, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY AUGUST 04, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | August 4, 2017
08-04-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     326       Beans – 861
Humphrey     Corn –    319    Beans – 864
Monroe      Corn –   319    Beans – 867
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    319    Beans – 864
Royal Hub     Corn –    316    Beans – 864
Wakefield      Corn –     317      Beans – 858
West Point    Corn –    316    Beans – 858
Hinton, IA      Corn –      320    Beans – 873

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     317     Beans –    862
Howells        Corn –     317    Beans – 862
Leigh        Corn –    317     Beans –    862
Richland    Corn –     320     Beans – 862

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    320     Beans –    866
Columbus      Corn –      337    Beans – 866
David City              Beans – 863
Mead         Corn –    319    Beans –    866
Schuyler    Corn –    327    Beans – 866
Weston        Corn –     316    Beans – 863
Yanka       Corn –     319

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      327    NC – 333

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   322    Beans – 866

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      314      Wheat NC – 479

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    904        NC – 902
Columbus        Corn –     340        NC – 356
Fremont        Beans –    896        NC – 897
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     316    Beans – 890    Wheat NC – 469
Wisner           Corn –     310    Beans – 877
Newman Grove        Corn –      317    Beans – 876

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 317         NC – 331
Beans -862       NC – 862

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 329
Bloomfield    Corn – 319

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    316    Beans –    865
Osmond      Corn –    316    Beans –    865

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 327             NC – 331
Beans – 897           NC – 877

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 316           NC – 326

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 338     NC  – 354

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 879    NC – 886

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 326    Beans – 886
Albion          Corn – 338     Beans – 879

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 318    Beans – 852

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 316

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 321    Beans – 859
Laurel          Corn – 321     Beans – 866

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  897

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 309      Beans – 865

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 911    NC – 891

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 323     NC – 336

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    317    Beans – 882
Woodbine      Corn –     317    Beans – 882
Missouri Valley    Corn –    318    Beans –    882

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     316     Beans – 875
Whiting        Corn –     316    Beans –    875
Hornick        Corn –     316    Beans –    875

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

