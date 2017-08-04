DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY AUGUST 04, 2017

08-04-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 326 Beans – 861
Humphrey Corn – 319 Beans – 864
Monroe Corn – 319 Beans – 867
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 864
Royal Hub Corn – 316 Beans – 864
Wakefield Corn – 317 Beans – 858
West Point Corn – 316 Beans – 858
Hinton, IA Corn – 320 Beans – 873
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 317 Beans – 862
Howells Corn – 317 Beans – 862
Leigh Corn – 317 Beans – 862
Richland Corn – 320 Beans – 862
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 320 Beans – 866
Columbus Corn – 337 Beans – 866
David City Beans – 863
Mead Corn – 319 Beans – 866
Schuyler Corn – 327 Beans – 866
Weston Corn – 316 Beans – 863
Yanka Corn – 319
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 327 NC – 333
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 322 Beans – 866
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 314 Wheat NC – 479
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 904 NC – 902
Columbus Corn – 340 NC – 356
Fremont Beans – 896 NC – 897
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 316 Beans – 890 Wheat NC – 469
Wisner Corn – 310 Beans – 877
Newman Grove Corn – 317 Beans – 876
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 317 NC – 331
Beans -862 NC – 862
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 329
Bloomfield Corn – 319
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 316 Beans – 865
Osmond Corn – 316 Beans – 865
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 327 NC – 331
Beans – 897 NC – 877
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 316 NC – 326
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 338 NC – 354
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 879 NC – 886
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 326 Beans – 886
Albion Corn – 338 Beans – 879
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 318 Beans – 852
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 316
AgRex
Enola Corn – 321 Beans – 859
Laurel Corn – 321 Beans – 866
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 897
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 309 Beans – 865
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 911 NC – 891
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 323 NC – 336
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 317 Beans – 882
Woodbine Corn – 317 Beans – 882
Missouri Valley Corn – 318 Beans – 882
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 316 Beans – 875
Whiting Corn – 316 Beans – 875
Hornick Corn – 316 Beans – 875
