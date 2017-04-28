DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY APRIL 28, 2017

04-28-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 316 Beans – 848
Humphrey Corn – 311 Beans – 850
Monroe Corn – 311 Beans – 860
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 311 Beans – 855
Royal Hub Corn – 309 Beans – 855
Wakefield Corn – 308 Beans – 848
West Point Corn – 308 Beans – 850
Hinton, IA Corn – 314 Beans – 859
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 307 Beans – 850
Howells Corn – 307 Beans – 850
Leigh Corn – 307 Beans – 850
Richland Corn – 309 Beans – 850
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 312 Beans – 861
Columbus Corn – 325 Beans – 861
David City Beans – 858
Mead Corn – 312 Beans – 861
Schuyler Corn – 312 Beans – 861
Weston Corn – 308 Beans – 858
Yanka Corn – 312
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 331 July – 325
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 315 Beans – 866
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 316 Wheat – 414
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 901 May – 901
Columbus Corn – 339 July – 343
Fremont Beans – 896 May – 896
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 321 Beans – 890 Wheat – 394
Wisner Corn – 313 Beans – 850
Newman Grove Corn – 319 Beans – 852
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 315 July – 322
Beans – 855 July – 855
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 325
Bloomfield Corn – 313
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 309 Beans – 849
Osmond Corn – 309 Beans – 849
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 322 July – 330
Beans – 851 July – 892
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 312 July – 317
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 343 July – 341
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 880 July – 881
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 318 Beans – 875
Albion Corn – 328 Beans – 880
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 314 Beans – 849
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 315
AgRex
Enola Corn – 326 Beans – 853
Laurel Corn – 319 Beans – 855
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 870
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 901 July – 881
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 330 July – 325
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 322 Beans – 868
Woodbine Corn – 322 Beans – 868
Missouri Valley Corn – 323 Beans – 868
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 314 Beans – 862
Whiting Corn – 314 Beans – 862
Hornick Corn – 314 Beans – 862
