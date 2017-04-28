class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232382 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY APRIL 28, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY APRIL 28, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 28, 2017
04-28-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     316       Beans – 848
Humphrey     Corn –    311    Beans – 850
Monroe      Corn –   311    Beans – 860
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    311    Beans – 855
Royal Hub     Corn –    309    Beans – 855
Wakefield      Corn –     308      Beans – 848
West Point    Corn –    308    Beans – 850
Hinton, IA      Corn –      314    Beans – 859

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     307     Beans –    850
Howells        Corn –     307    Beans – 850
Leigh        Corn –    307     Beans –    850
Richland    Corn –     309     Beans – 850

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    312     Beans –    861
Columbus      Corn –      325    Beans – 861
David City              Beans – 858
Mead         Corn –    312    Beans –    861
Schuyler    Corn –    312    Beans – 861
Weston        Corn –     308    Beans – 858
Yanka       Corn –     312

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      331    July – 325

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   315    Beans – 866

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      316      Wheat – 414

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    901        May – 901
Columbus        Corn –     339        July – 343
Fremont        Beans –    896        May – 896
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     321    Beans – 890    Wheat – 394
Wisner           Corn –     313    Beans – 850
Newman Grove        Corn –      319    Beans – 852

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 315          July – 322
Beans – 855       July – 855

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 325
Bloomfield    Corn – 313

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    309    Beans –    849
Osmond      Corn –    309    Beans –    849

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 322             July – 330
Beans – 851           July – 892

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 312           July – 317

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 343     July  – 341

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 880    July – 881

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 318    Beans – 875
Albion          Corn – 328     Beans – 880

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 314    Beans – 849

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 315

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 326    Beans – 853
Laurel          Corn – 319     Beans – 855

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  870

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 901    July – 881

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 330     July – 325

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    322    Beans – 868
Woodbine      Corn –     322    Beans – 868
Missouri Valley    Corn –    323    Beans –    868

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     314     Beans – 862
Whiting        Corn –     314    Beans –    862
Hornick        Corn –     314    Beans –    862

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
