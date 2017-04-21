DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY APRIL 21, 2017

04-21-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 314 Beans – 854
Humphrey Corn – 310 Beans – 856
Monroe Corn – 310 Beans – 866
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 310 Beans – 861
Royal Hub Corn – 308 Beans – 861
Wakefield Corn – 307 Beans – 854
West Point Corn – 307 Beans – 856
Hinton, IA Corn – 313 Beans – 865
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 306 Beans – 855
Howells Corn – 306 Beans – 855
Leigh Corn – 306 Beans – 855
Richland Corn – 308 Beans – 855
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 310 Beans – 863
Columbus Corn – 322 Beans – 863
David City Beans – 860
Mead Corn – 310 Beans – 864
Schuyler Corn – 310 Beans – 863
Weston Corn – 306 Beans – 860
Yanka Corn – 310
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 329 July – 323
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 313 Beans – 862
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 314 Wheat – 400
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 896 May – 896
Columbus Corn – 338 July – 340
Fremont Beans – 893 May – 893
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 318 Beans – 888 Wheat – 374
Wisner Corn – 312 Beans – 856
Newman Grove Corn – 315 Beans – 853
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 312 July – 319
Beans – 854 July – 857
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 322
Bloomfield Corn – 310
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 308 Beans – 852
Osmond Corn – 308 Beans – 852
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 320 July – 327
Beans – 889 July – 897
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 311 July – 315
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 340 July – 335
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 886 July – 885
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 316 Beans – 876
Albion Corn – 327 Beans – 871
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 310 Beans – 851
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 312
AgRex
Enola Corn – 320 Beans – 858
Laurel Corn – 310 Beans – 844
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 876
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 896 July – 885
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 323 July – 322
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 319 Beans – 870
Woodbine Corn – 319 Beans – 870
Missouri Valley Corn – 320 Beans – 870
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 310 Beans – 864
Whiting Corn – 310 Beans – 864
Hornick Corn – 310 Beans – 864
