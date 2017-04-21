class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230699 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY APRIL 21, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 21, 2017
04-21-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     314       Beans – 854
Humphrey     Corn –    310    Beans – 856
Monroe      Corn –   310    Beans – 866
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    310    Beans – 861
Royal Hub     Corn –    308    Beans – 861
Wakefield      Corn –     307      Beans – 854
West Point    Corn –    307    Beans – 856
Hinton, IA      Corn –      313    Beans – 865

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     306     Beans –    855
Howells        Corn –     306    Beans – 855
Leigh        Corn –    306     Beans –    855
Richland    Corn –     308     Beans – 855

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    310     Beans –    863
Columbus      Corn –      322    Beans – 863
David City              Beans – 860
Mead         Corn –    310    Beans –    864
Schuyler    Corn –    310    Beans – 863
Weston        Corn –     306    Beans – 860
Yanka       Corn –     310

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      329    July – 323

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   313    Beans – 862

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      314      Wheat – 400

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    896        May – 896
Columbus        Corn –     338        July – 340
Fremont        Beans –    893        May – 893
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     318    Beans – 888    Wheat – 374
Wisner           Corn –     312    Beans – 856
Newman Grove        Corn –      315    Beans – 853

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 312          July – 319
Beans – 854       July – 857

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 322
Bloomfield    Corn – 310

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    308    Beans –    852
Osmond      Corn –    308    Beans –    852

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 320             July – 327
Beans – 889           July – 897

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 311           July – 315

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 340     July  – 335

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 886    July – 885

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 316    Beans – 876
Albion          Corn – 327     Beans – 871

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 310    Beans – 851

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 312

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 320    Beans – 858
Laurel          Corn – 310     Beans – 844

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  876

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 896    July – 885

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 323     July – 322

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    319    Beans – 870
Woodbine      Corn –     319    Beans – 870
Missouri Valley    Corn –    320    Beans –    870

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     310     Beans – 864
Whiting        Corn –     310    Beans –    864
Hornick        Corn –     310    Beans –    864

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

