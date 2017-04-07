DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY APRIL 07, 2017

04-07-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 318 Beans – 837
Humphrey Corn – 309 Beans – 839
Monroe Corn – 309 Beans – 857
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 309 Beans – 846
Royal Hub Corn – 307 Beans – 846
Wakefield Corn – 306 Beans – 837
West Point Corn – 306 Beans – 839
Hinton, IA Corn – 312 Beans – 852
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 308 Beans – 840
Howells Corn – 308 Beans – 840
Leigh Corn – 308 Beans – 840
Richland Corn – 311 Beans – 840
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 312 Beans – 851
Columbus Corn – 325 Beans – 851
David City Beans – 848
Mead Corn – 312 Beans – 852
Schuyler Corn – 312 Beans – 851
Weston Corn – 308 Beans – 848
Yanka Corn – 311
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 333 July – 328
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 314 Beans – 844
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 318 Wheat – 402
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 882 May – 882
Columbus Corn – 340 July – 345
Fremont Beans – 874 May – 874
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 322 Beans – 869 Wheat – 391
Wisner Corn – 314 Beans – 847
Newman Grove Corn – 315 Beans – 844
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 314 July – 322
Beans – 845 July – 849
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 325
Bloomfield Corn – 313
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 310 Beans – 837
Osmond Corn – 310 Beans – 837
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 320 July – 330
Beans – 874 July – 889
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 311 July – 316
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 338 July – 342
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 872 July – 873
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 320 Beans – 872
Albion Corn – 332 Beans – 862
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 310 Beans – 839
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 314
AgRex
Enola Corn – 323 Beans – 849
Laurel Corn – 313 Beans – 835
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 867
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 882 July –
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 330 July – 325
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – NB Beans – NB
Woodbine Corn – NB Beans – NB
Missouri Valley Corn – NB Beans – NB
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 313 Beans – 852
Whiting Corn – 313 Beans – 852
Hornick Corn – 313 Beans – 852
These Prices are subject to change without notice.