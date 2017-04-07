class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227489 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY APRIL 07, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR FRIDAY APRIL 07, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 7, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

04-07-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     318       Beans – 837
Humphrey     Corn –    309    Beans – 839
Monroe      Corn –   309    Beans – 857
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    309    Beans – 846
Royal Hub     Corn –    307    Beans – 846
Wakefield      Corn –     306      Beans – 837
West Point    Corn –    306    Beans – 839
Hinton, IA      Corn –      312    Beans – 852

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     308     Beans –    840
Howells        Corn –     308    Beans – 840
Leigh        Corn –    308     Beans –    840
Richland    Corn –     311     Beans – 840

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    312     Beans –    851
Columbus      Corn –      325    Beans – 851
David City              Beans – 848
Mead         Corn –    312    Beans –    852
Schuyler    Corn –    312    Beans – 851
Weston        Corn –     308    Beans – 848
Yanka       Corn –     311

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      333    July – 328

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   314    Beans – 844

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      318      Wheat – 402

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    882        May – 882
Columbus        Corn –     340        July – 345
Fremont        Beans –    874        May – 874
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     322    Beans – 869    Wheat – 391
Wisner           Corn –     314    Beans – 847
Newman Grove        Corn –      315    Beans – 844

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 314          July – 322
Beans – 845       July – 849

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 325
Bloomfield    Corn – 313

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    310    Beans –    837
Osmond      Corn –    310    Beans –    837

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 320             July – 330
Beans – 874           July – 889

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 311           July – 316

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 338     July  – 342

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 872    July – 873

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 320    Beans – 872
Albion          Corn – 332     Beans – 862

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 310    Beans – 839

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 314

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 323    Beans – 849
Laurel          Corn – 313     Beans – 835

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  867

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 882    July –

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 330     July – 325

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    NB    Beans – NB
Woodbine      Corn –     NB    Beans – NB
Missouri Valley    Corn –    NB    Beans –    NB

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     313     Beans – 852
Whiting        Corn –     313    Beans –    852
Hornick        Corn –     313    Beans –    852

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: