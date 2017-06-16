President Donald J. Trump Approves Kansas Disaster Declaration

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Kansas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm, snowstorm, straight-line winds, and flooding during the period of April 28 to May 3, 2017.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by a severe winter storm, snowstorm, straight-line winds and flooding in the counties of Cherokee, Cheyenne, Crawford, Decatur, Finney, Gove, Graham, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Morton, Neosho, Norton, Rawlins, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace, and Wichita.

In addition, Federal funding is available to the State and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis for snow removal for a continuous 48 hour period during or proximate to the incident period in the counties of Greeley, Hamilton, Lane, Logan, Morton, Scott, Thomas, and Wallace.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Robert J. Fenton, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named David G. Samaniego as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.