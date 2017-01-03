Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Announces Availability of Youth Scholarships

Scholarship recipients must be a high school senior or college student, have a “C” or higher grade point average, and be enrolled or intending to enroll full time in a college or university that offers a bachelor degree, an approved vocation or trade school, or a state accredited junior college. Refer to NCF application(s) for complete selection requirements.
The Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship awards a $10,000 scholarship to an outstanding college junior, senior or graduate-level student. Eligible students must be residents of Nebraska and be enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry-related degree. The scholarship will be awarded based on student need, Nebraska beef industry involvement (past achievements and future plans) and academics. Students will be required to complete the written application (due in the NCF office by February 15, 2017) and finalists will be invited to an interview with the selection committee.
NCF offers numerous other $1,000 scholarships, awarded on the basis of academic achievement, beef industry involvement and goals/quality of application from the following funds. These completed applications are due into the NCF office by March 15, 2017.
- Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship (high school senior or higher)
- Frank and Shirley Sibert Scholarship (high school senior or higher)
- Bell Heller Memorial Scholarship (high school senior or higher)
- Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship (high school senior or higher)
- Cattlemen’s Open Scholarship (high school senior or higher)
- Clarence and Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship (high school senior or higher)
- Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship(s) (high school senior or higher)
- Todd Ricenbaw Memorial Scholarship (high school senior or higher, UNL agriculture major)
- Col. Melvin Huss Memorial Scholarship (high school senior or higher, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) animal science major)
- Ron and Shirley Huss Scholarship (high school senior or higher, UNL animal science major)
- Jim & Helen Gran Scholarship (sophomore or higher, NCTA production agriculture major)
- Bill Briggs Family Memorial Scholarship (college junior or higher, beef industry major in Nebraska)
- Bill Pullen Scholarship (college junior or higher, UNL agriculture major)
- Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship (college junior or higher, member of UNL Senior Livestock Evaluation Team)
- Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit Scholarship (college junior or higher, meat/food science major in Nebraska)
- Martin Viersen Range Management/Conservation Memorial Scholarship (college junior or higher, range management/conservation/
grazing systems major in Nebraska)