Cattlemen Call on U.S. Senate to Confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA Administrator

WASHINGTON (Jan. 17, 2017) The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association today sent a letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works expressing strong support for the nomination of Scott Pruitt to be Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and called for his swift confirmation.

“As Oklahoma’s Attorney General, Mr. Pruitt led the fight to bring common sense back to environmental regulation and he was an unrivaled defender of private property rights,” NCBA’s President, Tracy Brunner, said in the letter. “In fact, in 2015 the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association honored Mr. Pruitt with its Distinguished Service Award for his dedication to those principles.”

Decisions made by EPA impact America’s hundreds of thousands of cattle producers every day. NCBA’s top priority at EPA is stopping its “waters of the United States” rule, which the group says is so broad that it would give federal agencies jurisdiction over all types of features, including dry features, including ditches, swales, gullies, and mudflats. NCBA has sued EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to block the rule, and is calling on Congress and the incoming Administration to kill the regulation. NCBA last Friday hailed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to grant a cert petition for the industry coalition lawsuit challenging EPA on the rule.