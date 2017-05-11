Cattlemen Applaud Changes made at USDA, including Establishment of USDA Undersecretary for Trade Positon

WASHINGTON (May 11, 2017) – NCBA President Craig Uden today released the following statement in response to USDA’s restructuring and the decision to establish an Undersecretary for Trade, authorized under the 2014 Farm Bill:

“We believe the restructuring of USDA makes sense for cattlemen and women, providing a one-stop shop for producers who utilize the many services of the Farm Service Agency, the Risk Management Agency, and the Natural Resource Conservation Service. Additionally, having Rural Development directly reporting to the Secretary shows the emphasis he is placing on helping rural America.

“Furthermore, establishing this new Undersecretary for Trade position was one of our top priorities for 2017, so we are extremely pleased to see Secretary Perdue filling in the gaps left by the previous Administration. This position will play a vital role in leading USDA’s efforts to capitalize on foreign demand for U.S. agriculture products and we look forward to working with the Undersecretary to break down trade barriers and expand our ability to meet the growing demand for U.S. beef in key markets like Asia.”