Ag Apps for Smart Phones/Tablets

Technology has become an integral part of agricultural production and mobile apps are an important component. It is evident smart phones are common for farmers and ranchers — no matter their age — and this valuable technology can do much more than check email and social media.

Nebraska Extension continues to develop agricultural apps to help producers manage their operations from the field, tractor or easy chair. To access these apps and others, go to http://ianr.unl.edu/mobile-apps or search for the appropriate name in your mobile device’s app store.

Speed scouting is a new method for determining whether pest populations have reached the action threshold for treatment with an insecticide. These two apps, “Aphid Speed Scout” and “Western Bean Cutworm Speed Scout,” will reduce the amount of time needed for scouting in order to make treatment decisions.

The “Nebraska On-Farm Research Network” app helps producers participating in the Network to design and manage their on-farm research. The app enables you to create treatment strips in your own field and develop a map of your research study. Once the field is created, you have the ability to enter periodic observations related to pests, irrigations or other key observations, including photos. At the conclusion of the trial, you input harvest data and export to an excel file with all of the observations, yield data and plot layout. The app is free and is available for Apple and Android devices.

The “Pesticide Recordkeeping” or “PeRK” app was developed by the Pesticide Safety Education Program as an easy way to keep pesticide records on the go. The app provides an easy, step-by-step data entry process to enter pesticide application data and meets all Nebraska record-keeping laws for private and commercial/non-commercial pesticide applicators. Records are saved within the app and can be exported via email. This app is also free and available for Apple and Android devices.

The “Grain Marketing Plan” app allows you to create grain marketing plans for corn, soybeans and winter wheat. The application updates you daily with new information allowing you to modify your plans based on current market conditions. Most importantly, this application helps you implement your plan by notifying you when it’s time to market your grain. The app is available for Apple devices and is free if you can use the code LINE17 to access protected features of the app.

The “Harvest Test Weight Converter” app can assist you in determining crop-shrink volume of grain, in-field estimation of crop yields for corn, soybeans and wheat and volume of grain bins and grain piles. The app is free and is available for Apple and Android devices.

