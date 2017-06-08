Winners of 2017 “Western Knowledge. Exceptional Communities.” Essay Contest Announced

LINCOLN, Neb., June 8, 2017 – Fontanelle Hybrids® supports Nebraska’s best and brightest high school seniors with the chance to win $1,000 to advance their education. The Fontanelle Hybrids “Western Knowledge. Exceptional Communities.” 2017 Essay Contest has awarded 15 Nebraska high school seniors a $1,000 prize to give our local youth the tools they need to succeed and help ensure the future of Nebraskan agriculture throughout our community.

For more than 80 years, Fontanelle Hybrids has supported local growers in the Western Corn Belt. Through this contest, Fontanelle Hybrids is honored to give back and support the education of youth throughout Nebraska by sharing students’ stories about the ways in which agricultural technology has shaped their lives and their communities.

Contestants submitted a 250-word essay on the topic, “What new technology will be the biggest benefit to production agriculture in your community?” Eligible applicants included high school seniors active in 4-H, FFA or another certified agricultural organization who live in or attend high school in Nebraska.

The 2017 winners of the “Western Knowledge. Exceptional Communities.” Essay Contest communicated the various ways in which production agriculture has enhanced their communities over the years. Students shared a range of stories from the passion of farmers in their communities to the impact new technology has made. Winners of this year’s essay contest include:

Donovan Buss

Jake Young

Jasa Scheierman

Jake Judge

Cole Behrendt

Ian Coffey

Alex Griess

Angelica Wellman

Laura Stalder

Elizabeth Johnson

Lucas Longe

Keianna Bahr

Brittany Timoney

Seth Oney

Kyle Otto

Fontanelle Hybrids is proud to support the best and brightest in Nebraska and would like to congratulate the recipients of the “Western Knowledge. Exceptional Communities.” 2017 Essay Contest.